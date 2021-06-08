"I'm a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up," the contestant, who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season, said in a new preview for the upcoming season

Blake Moynes Crashes Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Season in New Preview: 'I Came Here to Fall in Love'

Katie Thurston began her journey as the Bachelorette on Monday, meeting her 30 suitors on the new season's premiere.

But a familiar face to Bachelorette fans will be joining later in the season.

In a new preview of Thurston's season that aired after Monday's season debut, Blake Moynes — who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette — surprises Thurston, holding a boom box over his head, Say Anything style.

"I'm a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up," Moynes says in a confessional. "I know that s— is gonna get crazy."

Bachelor Nation fans might see a similarity between Moynes' arrival and Heather Martin during Matt James' season.

Martin, who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, dropped in on James' season after former Bachelorette Hannah Brown said James was "the perfect match" for her.

Of course, Moynes' arrival had the other men feeling frustrated, with one contestant telling him, "you need to get the f— out of my way."

The drama appears to push Thurston over the edge.

"I came here to fall in love. Do I continue here, or do I just leave now?" Thurston says off camera as she is shown sitting on the ground in tears. "I am done, I am done, I am done," she says in the preview, walking away from the camera. "Someone book my f—ing flight home."

"I am just like, heartbroken," Thurston is shown in a confessional, tearfully saying,

Blake Moynes Blake Moynes | Credit: abc



KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON THE BACHELORETTE Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

During Monday night's premiere, Thurston said in an on-camera interview that she's "happy" with where she is now.

"I've learned a lot about myself and I'm not going to settle," she said. Thurston also told hosts Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she doesn't have a physical type. "It's all about the personality," she told them.

Thurston ultimately gave her first impression rose to Greg, telling him during the episode, "I do feel that there's something there. And once we can get passed those nerves, I think there's a great guy under there."