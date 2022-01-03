The Bachelorette star and Katie Thurston called it quits at the end of October, less than three months after the finale

Blake Moynes Tries on Glasses in Shirtless Photos, Welcoming New Year: 'So … On or Off?'

Blake Moynes is ringing in the new year with a new look.

On Instagram Saturday, The Bachelorette alum, 31, showed off new eyeglasses in a series of shirtless snaps and opened up about the fresh start of 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Not going to the extent of saying 'new year, new me,' More a 'same me, but with new chances, feels & starts," Moynes began. "Thankful for all the lessons, growth and support in 2021. Wishing the best for you all in 2022! It's going to be a really good one. I can feel it."

"So…on or off?" he added of the black glasses.

Closing the post, a fifth photo featured text that read "New feels, New chances, Same Dreams, Fresh starts."

In reply, fans flirted with Moynes in the comments section, with one writing, "Well now I feel like we should have seen more of you in glasses! I feel deprived of that experience 😭😘"

"Glasses so you can clearly see I've always been the one ✨," another said.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the Canadian wildlife manager joked about his newfound dislike of roses, the Bachelor franchise's signature bloom, after splitting from Bachelorette season 17 lead Katie Thurston.

In the Instagram image, Moynes smiled as a fan approached him with a red rose, explaining how the picture told a thousand words.

"Hey, I'm alllll for people coming to say hi! But let's leave the roses out of it - those things just stress me out now lolll," he joked.

Moynes and Thurston, 30, called it quits at the end of October, less than three months after the finale, which featured their engagement, aired on ABC.

Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

At the time, the former couple released a joint statement saying they simply were "not compatible as life partners." Both shared the full statement on Instagram Oct. 25, though Thurston has since deleted her post.

About a month later, Thurston announced a new relationship with John Hersey, who also appeared on her season. On Nov. 23, Thurston ended her "12 Days of Messy" Instagram series with a look into her newfound romance with Hersey.

Following the announcement, Moynes accused his ex of "emotional cheating" with Hersey. "I really don't think there was any physical cheating there, but there's clearly emotional for it to transition as quickly as it did," he said on podcast Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation.

Hersey denied the accusation and said he and Thurston were strictly platonic until she ended her relationship with Moynes.

"The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more. You guys- she was engaged. It is apparent that many of you misjudge how both her and I view that commitment," Hersey wrote in a public letter on Reddit.