Blake Moynes on How He's Getting 'Back Into a Positive Headspace' After Katie Thurston Split

"I know it hasn't been easy for her just like it hasn't for me," said the former Bachelorette contestant

Blake Moynes is trying to focus the positive after his split from ex-fiancée Katie Thurston.

In an Instagram video this week, the 31-year-old Bachelorette winner opened up about a new project he's "super excited" about that was briefly put on hold after his breakup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today, something finally came to fruition that I've been working on for a little while now that I've had to put on the back-burner for weeks, just due to the obvious events that have happened in the last couple weeks with Katie and I and the breakup," he began.

"It hasn't been easy. I know it hasn't been easy for her, just like it hasn't for me. The internet is a very cruel, nasty, s----y place. And without the love and support that you guys give me, the community that we've kind of created here through this amazing experience that I've had allows me to commit to trying to make a difference in the world," he continued. "And when I talk about me, it's really us, because this wouldn't be happening if it wasn't for you guys and this community and what we've created. So really, it's 'we.' And I just want to say thank you for that because together, we're going to be able to make a difference in the world."

Moynes then reflected on his recent trip Kenya, saying it left him wanting to "do something more" to help resolve the ongoing wildlife crisis in the region. The reality star, who works in wildlife management, created the Mowgli Moynes Fund, which will donate proceeds to wildlife conservation organizations and charities. He will also contribute a portion of the compensation he receives from outside endeavors directly to the fund.

"I really, really appreciate all the support," he said. "And I know Katie does, too."

In the post's caption, Moynes said creating the Mowgli Moynes Fund has helped him "get back into a positive head space."

"In today's world it's easy to get sucked into all the negativity, and your mind can sometimes be your worst enemy," he wrote. "To get back into a positive head space, I rely on passion. I channel that passion to do good. When you do good, you feel good."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moynes and Thurston, 30, got engaged earlier this year while filming her Bachelorette season. They announced their split on Instagram last month.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners," their joint statement read. "And it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Recently, Thurston gave a tearful update on how she's been coping amid the breakup.

"I think a lot of people are like, 'Well, what really happened? What's the big thing that happened with Katie and Blake?' We were together for six months," she said earlier this month. "Blake and I are very level-headed and mature, and we communicate very well on our thoughts. And we just both knew, if this is how our first six months was as a couple, going forward, it was going to not be in our best interest for our happiness to stay together. And so we, as mentioned, mutually decided to part our ways."

Thurston said the exes "still stay in touch" and "still support each other," adding that there's "nothing but love and respect" between them.

"It's a tough thing to navigate because, of course, people question the authenticity of the love in the relationship. And for those people passing judgment, I can only hope to be so lucky as you to find your forever love on the first time," she continued. "But ending a relationship isn't something new, ending an engagement isn't something new, divorce is not something new."