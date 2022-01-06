New Couple Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli 'Met Filming a Competition Series,' Says Source

The budding romance between Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli flourished on the set of another reality TV series.

"Blake and Giannina met filming a competition series for Paramount+ that includes reality stars from around the world on shows like The Bachelorette, Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, [and] RuPaul's Drag Race," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "On the series, they will battle it out for a cash prize."

The upcoming show is slated to air later this year, according to the source.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE broke the news that Horstmann, 32, and Gibelli, 28, are "dating after recently meeting."

"They're taking things slow," the insider said on Monday. "But [they] seem really happy together."

Horstmann and Gibelli had recently sparked dating rumors with their social media posts. Fans noticed the pair appeared to have spent New Year's Eve together at Mile High Spirits in Horstmann's native Colorado.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a photo of himself smiling while posing in front of several barrels, and Gibelli's Love Is Blind castmate Kelly Chase commented wishing him a "happy new year."

Gibelli shared her own post featuring similar-looking barrels in the background and stated in the caption: "Repeat after me: I am about to walk into the best year of my life."

Additionally, a fan account called @myteaandroses noticed the similarities between the pair's locations in their New Year's Eve Instagram Story posts. The account also pointed out that Gibelli appeared to share a photo from Horstmann's bed on New Year's Day.

Days prior to the couple seemingly ringing in the new year together, Gibelli hinted that she was heading somewhere cooler for the holidays. Alongside several photos, she wrote: "When Miami goes to the mountains."

Before they were romantically linked, Horstmann and Gibelli attempted to find love on reality TV.

Horstmann previously appeared as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season in 2018, though he became the runner-up to the Minnesota native's now ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. Later appearing on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, he got entangled in drama due to his pre-show romances with castmates Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman and Hannah Godwin. He eventually quit the competition.

Meanwhile, Gibelli got engaged to contestant Damian Powers on Love Is Blind. While at the altar during the season finale, Powers, 30, told Gibelli he couldn't marry her.

Gibelli and Powers chose to stay together, though it was later revealed in 2021's Love Is Blind: After the Altar special that they hit a major rough patch in their relationship. Their issues were heightened by Powers' close bond with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago, but he denied being romantic with the 29-year-old.

In August, Gibelli confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she's "officially single," saying the former couple "haven't been dating for a couple of months."

"For the first time in like three years I feel like I don't have to keep some sort of my life private anymore," she continued. "We were just under wraps about everything. I was still trying to figure out, how does my life look without him in it? It's been a long time but I feel really good. I've processed it all. I'm such at peace."

While it didn't work out between the two, Gibelli said she doesn't regret "anything" from the pair's time together.