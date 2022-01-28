Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Attend Chris Lane Concert in Bachelorette Alum's Native Colorado

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli both posted videos of themselves at Chris Lane's concert in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday

New couple Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli appeared to have a fun-filled night out in the Bachelorette alum's native Colorado.

Horstmann, 31, and Gibelli, 28, posted photos and videos on their Instagram Stories Thursday while attending the same Chris Lane concert. The country singer's performance occurred at Summit Music Hall in Denver.

At the venue, the Love Is Blind star shared videos from the concert while she was backstage and also posted snippets of Lane's performance.

Horstmann shared similar images from backstage on his Instagram Story, including one of the 37-year-old "Big, Big Plans" singer walking onstage.

Before their night out, Horstmann reshared pal and podcast co-host Erik Bradley's Instagram Story of their workout before the concert. The reality star also posted a video of Bachelor alum Elyse Dehlbom shaping up his hair.

As for Gibelli, she posted a look at her "all black" outfit for the evening. She wore a bodysuit from Zara and pants from BCBG Max Azria, topping it off with an oversized striped coat.

Gibelli also posted a photo of herself rocking a brown Riot Swim bikini while out in the snow. In the image, she had a gold ring on her left hand as well.

PEOPLE broke the news of Horstmann and Gibelli's relationship earlier this month. At the time, a source revealed the pair are "taking things slow" but "seem really happy together."

Before their romance was confirmed, the two had appeared to be together on New Year's Eve. While celebrating the holiday, eagle-eyed fans noticed Horstmann and Gibelli posted photos with similar backgrounds on social media.

Horstmann tagged the location in his post as Mile High Spirits, which is located in Colorado. Gibelli also appeared to be visiting a colder climate, captioning one of her posts: "When Miami goes to the mountains."

Gibelli's Love Is Blind castmate Kelly Chase wished him a "happy new year" beneath the post.

Horstmann was the runner-up to Garrett Yrigoyen on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season in 2018. Horstmann tried to find love again as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, but his pre-show entanglements with castmates Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman and Hannah Godwin caused quite the stir and eventually led to him quit the show in week 5.

Horstmann confirmed the following year on Taylor Nolan's Let's Talk About It podcast that he was "seeing somebody" but was "keeping it private." He has not given any updates on that relationship.

Gibelli, meanwhile, got engaged to Damian Powers on Love Is Blind. But Powers, 30, told Gibelli at the altar that he couldn't go through with marrying her.

Confirming in August that she and Powers had broken off their engagement, Gibelli told Entertainment Tonight she doesn't regret "anything."