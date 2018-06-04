Blake Griffin Steps Out with Mystery Blonde as Ex Kendall Jenner's New Romance Heats Up

It looks like Kendall Jenner isn’t the only one moving on.

Jenner’s ex Blake Griffin was spotted spending time with a new woman over the weekend.

In photos originally obtained by The Blast, the NBA player was seen leaving Nobu with a mystery blonde on Friday. The two left the Malibu restaurant together after grabbing dinner.

Blake Griffin MEGA

The outing comes just days after Jenner and Ben Simmons stepped out together in Los Angeles.

Jenner, 22, and Philadelphia 76ers player, 21, were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, they got in the same SUV at the end of the night.

The duo were also joined by Kaia Gerber and Jordyn Woods, who was reportedly hanging with another NBA player, Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Getty (2)

News of Jenner and Simmons’ rumored romance broke early last week when Page Six reported the pair were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel this week after being seen with a group of friends at New York City hotspot Vandal last week.

TMZ also reported that the duo grabbed dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday.

Jenner, 22, and Griffin, 29, dated for several months, though they never discussed their relationship publicly.