Blake Griffin Roasts Ex Kendall Jenner's Parent Caitlyn Jenner for Giving Her Kids 'Daddy Issues'

Blake Griffin doesn’t hold back while ribbing Caitlyn Jenner at Alec Baldwin‘s upcoming Comedy Central roast.

In a clip from the special, taped on Saturday, the professional basketball player — who previously dated Caitlyn’s daughter Kendall Jenner — cracked a few jokes at the expense of the television personality and former Olympic athlete, referencing her gender transition and parenting.

“I want to take this moment to publicly thank you,” said Griffin, 30, as Caitlyn, 69, watched from her seat onstage. “As an athlete I want to thank you for bravery. And as a human, I want to thank you for doors you’ve opened.”

“And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues,” he finished, to raucous laughter from the audience and Caitlyn herself.

Image zoom From L to R: Blake Griffin, Alec Baldwin and Caitlyn Jenner Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Image zoom Blake Griffin Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Hilariously Grills Dad Alec with Joke About Mom Kim Basinger at Comedy Central Roast

Also during his set at the podium, the Detroit Pistons power forward couldn’t resist poking fun at the famous family a little bit more, quipping, “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d—.” Caitlyn laughed at the joke.

Kendall, 23, was first linked to Griffin in the summer of 2017. But his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons took a toll on the relationship and they grew apart, a source previously told PEOPLE.

This past July, the supermodel clapped back at a meme circulating on Twitter about her history of dating basketball players, setting the record straight that she had only dated “2 out of 5” of the players listed: Griffin and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, whom she has since “cooled off” from.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner (L) and Blake Griffin Michael Stewart/Getty Images; Donato Sardella/Getty Image

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and Dad Caitlyn Jenner Embrace at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

In a June interview with GIBLIB in honor of Pride month, Caitlyn recalled the emotional conversation in which she revealed her transition to her 10 kids.

“I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn’t want them to gang up on me,” she said. “I thought I’d do it one at a time.”

The former Olympian, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, shares son Burt, 41, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall and Kylie, 22, with ex-wife Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris’ four older children: Kourtney, 40, Kim, 38, Khloé, 35, and Rob Kardashian, 32.

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” she added. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”

The Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.