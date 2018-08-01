Blake Griffin and ex Brynn Cameron have reportedly settled their custody battle.

The former couple agreed to the settlement during private negotiations just hours before they were set to appear in court over the matter, according to The Blast.

According to the outlet, the new agreement outlines child support payment and custody rights.

The exact details of the settlement are unknown, though TMZ reports the pair agreed to joint custody.

Attorneys for Griffin and Cameron did immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Griffin and Cameron share two young children, son Ford Wilson and daughter Finley Elaine.

Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron Neilson Barnard/Getty; Kirby Lee/WireImage

In February, Cameron sued Griffin for palimony, claiming he abandoned her and their children to pursue a relationship with Kendall Jenner.

In the lawsuit filed on Valentine’s Day, Cameron, 31, alleged that Griffin, 28, “had no problem” trading her, “his former fiancée and mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

Cameron, a former basketball player at the University of Southern California, alleged Griffin “cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and a family man.”

She claimed that she and Griffin had planned to get married on July 28, 2017, but that Griffin blindsided her with a prenuptial agreement a month before the wedding. They postponed the wedding, and Cameron said Griffin “immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with Jenner.”

Griffin replied to the lawsuit in April, denying the allegations.

The documents requested that Cameron’s complaint “be dismissed, with prejudice and in its entirety.”

Griffin and Jenner have since split. The NBA star was recently spotted kissing Frankie’s Bikinis owner Francesca Aiello.