Kendall Jenner's Ex Blake Griffin Kisses Bikini Designer Francesca Aiello at the Beach

It appears Kendall Jenner and ex Blake Griffin have officially moved on from each other.

Griffin, 29, had some fun in the sun with Frankie’s Bikinis owner Francesca Aiello over the weekend.

The NBA player and Aiello enjoyed time together in Malibu, where the smiling pair was photographed embracing while walking together. Griffin showed off his rock-hard abs while sporting pale blue swimshorts, and the bathing suit mogul wore a yellow T-shirt and camouflage print pants.

Later, Griffin and the blonde beauty were snapped — both shirtless — sharing a smooch in his car in photos obtained by TMZ.

“After creating two collections Francesca made her Miami Swim Week debut in 2014, making her the youngest designer ever to do so. Francesca’s designs have been worn by supermodels and celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Kylie Jenner,” according to the Frankie’s Bikinis website.

Earlier this month, Griffin was photographed leaving Nobu with a mystery blonde now identified as Aiello. The two left the Malibu restaurant together after grabbing dinner.

The outing came just days after Jenner and Ben Simmons stepped out together in Los Angeles. (Jenner, 22, and Griffin dated for several months, though they never discussed their relationship publicly.)

The supermodel and Philadelphia 76ers player, 21, were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, they got in the same SUV at the end of the night.

The duo was also joined by Kaia Gerber and Jordyn Woods, who was reportedly hanging with another NBA player, Devin Booker.