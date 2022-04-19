Black-ish Cast Pictures: See the Kids of Black-ish Then and Now
The Johnson kids are all grown up! See what Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin and the rest of the gang are getting up to after the series finale
Yara Shahidi
Before joining the Black-ish cast at age 14, Shahidi already had a few roles under her belt, including a cameo as young Olivia Pope on Scandal and as the president's daughter in The First Family.
Now 22, Shahidi's time as big sister Zoey Johnson isn't over yet — her spinoff show, Grown-ish, was recently renewed for a fifth season and will follow her character's college experiences. Beyond that, she's got plenty of projects in the works to keep her busy: she's set to star as Tinker Bell in the Disney live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, as well as on the Apple anthology series Extrapolations. She'll also appear in the Amazon comedy Sitting in Bars with Cake, based on a blog and book by Audrey Shulman. And she's on her way toward graduating from Harvard.
Marcus Scribner
Also a mere 14 years old at the outset of Black-ish, Scribner is now 22 — and in recognition of his growing up, he's set to reprise his role as Andre Johnson Jr. alongside Shahidi in Grown-ish, where his character "embarks on his own journey to being 'grown,' " according to Freeform. He's also starring in the movie adaptation of Sarah Dessen's novel Along for the Ride, which premieres on Netflix on May 6.
Marsai Martin
The powerhouse actress and producer, who at just 14 executive produced and starred in a major motion picture (2019's Little, in which she acted with Regina Hall and Issa Rae), isn't slowing down. After bidding farewell to her role as Diane Johnson, the now 17-year-old BET and NAACP Award winner is set to star in and executive produce a scripted podcast remake of YA novel Free to Fall as well as star in and executive produce a Paramount+ film titled Fantasy Football.
Miles Brown
Then just 9 years old, Brown got his big break as Jack Johnson on Black-ish. The role ultimately earned him a NAACP Award for outstanding performance by a youth earlier this year, after being nominated several years in a row. Brown, now 17, doesn't have any upcoming projects on the books, but he's made a few guest appearances on Grown-ish in the past.
August & Berlin Gross
Twins August and Berlin Gross joined the series in season 5 as youngest family member, Devante Johnson. The little ones have grown up on set and celebrated their 5th birthdays this January.