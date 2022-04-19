Black-ish Cast Pictures: See the Kids of Black-ish Then and Now

Before joining the Black-ish cast at age 14, Shahidi already had a few roles under her belt, including a cameo as young Olivia Pope on Scandal and as the president's daughter in The First Family.

Now 22, Shahidi's time as big sister Zoey Johnson isn't over yet — her spinoff show, Grown-ish, was recently renewed for a fifth season and will follow her character's college experiences. Beyond that, she's got plenty of projects in the works to keep her busy: she's set to star as Tinker Bell in the Disney live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, as well as on the Apple anthology series Extrapolations. She'll also appear in the Amazon comedy Sitting in Bars with Cake, based on a blog and book by Audrey Shulman. And she's on her way toward graduating from Harvard.