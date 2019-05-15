Miley Cyrus Plays a Pop Star in the New Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer

Everyone’s favorite dystopian Netflix series is back and studded with stars.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant dropped the trailer for season 5 of Black Mirror, available June 5. The clip teases three new stories featuring Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus and Topher Grace.

“Netflix invites you to experience three new stories from the award-winning series that changed how you see technology, the future, the world, each other, love, privacy, connection, sex, family, work, afterlife,” the trailer states.

While it’s hard to decipher any key plot details from the trailer, Cyrus appears to portray a purple wig-wearing pop star. In one scene, she is shown sitting at a piano as an off-camera voice reminds her, “You’ve got 20,000 fans out there. Knock em’ dead.”



Meanwhile, Mackie struggles to resist temptation from women on the internet as his wife becomes increasingly suspicious of his behavior.

“What is it? Is it me?” his wife says to him while out at dinner.

Other plotlines appear to follow a lonely teenager who turns to her robot for friendship, a gun-wielding man in the midst of a mental breakdown and an outsider living on a deserted hill.

In December, Cyrus hinted at her role during an interview with Howard Stern.

“I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘headshaking project’ we said yes to,” she teased. “The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am.”

Black Mirror season 5 will be released on June 5 on Netflix.