Eminem was recently cast in the Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson-produced series as White Boy Rick

Black Mafia Family: See Trailer for 50 Cent's New Crime Drama, Inspired by True Story of 2 Brothers

The trailer for STARZ's new crime family drama Black Mafia Family (BMF) has arrived.

On Thursday, the network gave viewers a sneak peek at the upcoming series, which is inspired by real-life brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory's (Da'Vinchi) story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a release from the network, the show — executive-produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson — "is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country,"

Demetrius' "charismatic leadership," Terry's "business acumen and the fraternal partnership's vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level," the description continues.

"Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream," it concludes.

In the trailer, Demetrius and Terry are determined to make it big.

"Man, we've got a product that creates its own demand," Demetrius tells Terry. "As long as we've got my vision and your brains, can't nobody mess with us, man."

Black Mafia Family Credit: Starz

At one point, Terry discusses the "risk" that they face getting into the business they're in. He says in a voiceover: "Getting arrested, robbed or even killed is part of it."

Demetrius then explains how they need to "fight" to make it to the top. "Ain't nobody gave nobody s--- in this country, T," Demetrius says to his brother. "They didn't give us our freedom or the right to vote. We had to fight for that s---. It's the same way as us fighting for our independence in this game, man."

"So, watcha saying?" Terry asks, as Demetrius replies, "We're going to be kings, T."

Black Mafia Family Credit: Starz

Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight and Wood Harris are also in the cast. Additionally, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah are set to appear as recurring guest stars.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent confirmed that his longtime pal and collaborator Eminem will appear in one episode of BMF as White Boy Rick.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF," 50 Cent said in a statement. "We couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem."