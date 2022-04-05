The Johnson family has plenty of projects in the works following the show's series finale on April 19

Where to See the Black-ish Cast After the Show Ends

It's the end of an era!

After eight seasons, ABC's hit family sitcom Black-ish is coming to an end.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not only has the show marked many of the young cast's breakthrough roles, but it has also featured some star-studded guest appearances, including Michelle Obama, Zendaya, Simone Biles, and many more.

It's no wonder the show has branched off into two separate spinoff series, including Grown-ish (centered on Shahidi's Zoey and her college years), and Mixed-ish (centered on a young Rainbow and her biracial family).

While Black-ish's series finale is set for April 19, it won't be the last time you see the cast on TV; they've got plenty of projects in the pipeline.

Shahidi is keeping things in the Disney family as she stars as Tinker Bell in the live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, while Anderson recently reprised his character on the Law & Order revival.

See what the rest of the cast has in the works ahead.

Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow Johnson)

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC

Ross is set to voice Jodie Landon in an upcoming animated Daria spinoff, titled Jodie. Her casting was first announced in 2019, and a year later, the show was picked up by Comedy Central. Though the series currently doesn't have an official premiere date, the Huffington Post previously reported that it's slated to be released in 2022.

Anthony Anderson (Andrew "Dre" Johnson)

Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC

More than a decade after the show's original cancellation, Anderson reprised his Law & Order character, Detective Kevin Bernard, for the recent revival on Feb. 24. You can currently watch him on the show, which is airing its 21st season on NBC.

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson)

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC

Shahidi isn't saying goodbye to Zoey Johnson just yet. The actress is set to reprise her Black-ish character on the show's spinoff Grown-ish, which was recently renewed for a fifth season in March 2022.

Additionally, Shahidi is set to star on the Apple anthology series Extrapolations and the live-action adaptation of Peter Pan & Wendy, where she will play Tinker Bell. In February, she was also cast in the Amazon comedy Sitting in Bars With Cake, based on a blog and book by Audrey Shulman.

Marsai Martin (Diane Johnson)

Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC

Martin has her plate full with a few upcoming projects. She is starring in and is executive producing a scripted podcast remake of YA novel Free to Fall as well as starring and executive producing a Paramount+ film titled Fantasy Football.

Marcus Scribner (Andre Johnson)

Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC

Miles Brown (Jack Johnson)

Miles Brown as Jack Johnson Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC

Brown currently doesn't have any projects in the works, but he has made a few appearances on Grown-ish over the years, so there's always a chance we'll see him in the upcoming fifth season.

Laurence Fishburne (Earl "Pops" Johnson)

Laurence Fishburne as Pops Johnson Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC

Fishburne was recently tapped to star on FX's Sterling Affairs, a limited series based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast of the same name. He also has a handful of other projects in the pipeline, including Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, John Wick: Chapter 4, among many others.

Jenifer Lewis (Ruby Johnson)

Jenifer Lewis as Ruby Johnson Credit: Kwaku Alston/ABC