Black-ish Series Finale Date Announced as Cast Looks Back on 8 Seasons Together

It's officially time to bid farewell to Black-ish!

The acclaimed sitcom, which kicked off its eighth and final season on Jan. 4, will officially conclude when the series finale will air on April 19, ABC announced.

Created by Kenya Barris, Black-ish follows an upper-middle-class Black family — led by Dre (Anderson) and Bow (Ross) — living in a predominantly white neighborhood. Because of this, Dre is particularly keen on instilling a sense of cultural identity into the Johnson bunch.

Recently, the Black-ish cast spoke about the series ending at its PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles.

"I want to go on. I think we have more stories to tell," said Anderson, 51. "I think the audience wants to see more. But all good things must come to an end."

When PEOPLE caught up with the cast on the event's red carpet, they all reminisced over their time filming Black-ish.

"I was honored to be on network television doing a show about Juneteenth, doing a show about police brutality, doing a comedy about the N-word," Lewis, 65, said as Martin, 17, added, "Going onto that set, it just felt so warm and so welcoming. And throughout the years, we instantly just grew a big family and it just felt home."

"I cried so much in our last week. It was ridiculous," Ross, 49, said. "Anthony was like, 'Are you crying again?' And I'd be like, 'Yes, I'm crying again.' "

Even with Black-ish coming to an end, its televised universe lives on.

Grown-ish, featuring Zoey (Shahidi) in her college years, was recently renewed for a fifth season. But Mixed-ish — a spinoff about Bow's family, starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter — was canceled in May 2021 after two seasons.