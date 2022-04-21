Black-ish's Marcus Scribner On Filming with Anthony Anderson: 'Impossible to Keep a Straight Face'

The actor also shared what he stole from set ahead of the series finale on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

An occupational hazard of working with Anthony Anderson: you can't help but laugh, even in the saddest moments as Marcus Scribner can attest after filming the "emotional" final episodes of Black-ish with his TV dad.

The actor stopped by the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to reflect on filming the acclaimed sitcom as it approaches its series finale.

After eight seasons and multiple Emmy awards, Black-ish, which first came to ABC in 2014, is about to air its finale episodes. Scribner called them "a beautiful thing" and said we'll see the Johnson family "go out on top."

Although Scribner called the process of filming the end "super emotional," thanks to Anderson's energy onset, it was "impossible to keep a straight face."

"It was a great nurturing experience, I think," Scribner said of working with a veteran comedian like Anderson. "They really cultivated an environment for us to just, you know, rag on each other and make jokes and find places to be funny in each scene. So it was a great learning experience, especially when you're going to blows with somebody who's been doing it for 20 plus years"

On the show, Scribner plays Junior, the eldest son of Andre Johnson (Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis-Ross). An eccentric, nerdy teen boy who speaks Dothraki and loves wizards, Junior often found himself the target of ribbing from Andre and the rest of the family.

Although the Johnsons may not have always seen eye to eye onscreen, the cast was close, which made the filming "bittersweet." Scribner said he didn't expect how emotional he would feel.

"I think a lot of us were going in with the intention of, Oh, I'm not gonna cry. We're good. It's just work," Scribner said. "And then as soon as we got on set and we were reading the scripts and doing the scenes together, it just took a huge emotional toll on us ... We feel like one big family."

Scribner also revealed he took a few mementos from the set to keep Junior with him, including a field hockey stick, a basketball, and a "boatload of clothes."

Scribner, now 22, grew up in many ways on Black-ish, first starting on the show when he was 14. He also opened up to PEOPLE about growing up from a child actor to an adult star, and how being on the show helped ease that transition

"I think what we're really fortunate about on the show is our writers are able to adapt and continually evolve our characters," Scribner explained. "Junior from season one is nothing like Junior from season eight."

Though Junior's timeline on Black-ish may be ending, his character will reportedly be central in season 5 of the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, which follows eldest Johnson daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she navigates college. Junior will be joining Zoey on the campus in the upcoming season, along with a new crop of incoming students.

Regardless of where Junior's story goes next, Scribner says he's so grateful for the role, and the successful career it allowed him to build.