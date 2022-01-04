Look Back at the Black-ish Cast's Cutest Moments Ahead of the Final Season

Black-ish, which is created by Kenya Barris, debuted its first season in September 2014. The series starred, clockwise from left, Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, and Yara Shahidi.

It marked many of the young cast's breakthrough roles, including a then-10-year-old Martin and Brown, then 9.