Look Back at the Black-ish Cast's Cutest Moments Ahead of the Final Season
ABC's Black-ish starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, and Miles Brown is coming to an end after eight seasons. See the cast's cutest moments together as the final season premieres on Jan. 4
Meet the Johnson Family
Black-ish, which is created by Kenya Barris, debuted its first season in September 2014. The series starred, clockwise from left, Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, and Yara Shahidi.
It marked many of the young cast's breakthrough roles, including a then-10-year-old Martin and Brown, then 9.
Award-Winning Series
Black-ish has received numerous accolades over the years including several NAACP Image Awards. In February 2015, the cast took home outstanding comedy series at the award show.
Hitting the Red Carpet
In April 2015, the cast walked one of their first red carpets together as they attended the Black-ish ATAS Event in LA together.
Another Big Win
At the NAACP Image Awards in February 2016, the cast raked in even more awards, including outstanding comedy series and big wins for Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin, and Marcus Scribner.
Big Happy Family
The stars were all smiles as they attended PaleyFest LA in March 2016.
Third Time's a Charm
For the third year in a row, Black-ish took home outstanding comedy series at the NAACP Image Awards in 2017.
Celebrate Good Times
The cast joined together to celebrate season 3 at a For Your Consideration event in LA in April 2017.
Another Season in the Books
The stars posed for a group photo at the season 4 wrap party in March 2018. Around the same time, the Yara Shahidi-led spinoff series titled Grown-ish debuted on Freeform.
A Winning Streak
In 2018, Black-ish took home outstanding comedy series at the NAACP Image Awards for the fourth time.
Family Game Night
In February 2019, the Black-ish cast competed against the cast of The Goldbergs on Celebrity Family Feud.
A New Chapter
In October 2019, the cast celebrated season 6 with a panel at PaleyFest NY.
Family Time
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast didn't appear on the red carpet together very much, but they did join together for a special episode in season 7 as Earl "Pops" Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis) got remarried.
All Grown Up
The cast looked so grown-up in this promotional image for season 7 in 2021.
End of an Era
In celebration of the final season, the Black-ish cast recreated their season 1 poster, right down to the bright outfits.