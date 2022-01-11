Black-ish Announces Simone Biles, Magic Johnson and More as Guest Stars on Final Season

Michelle Obama will not be the only guest star to appear in black-ish's final season!

On Tuesday, ABC's beloved sitcom announced a new list of celebrity cameos for its eighth and final season. The guest lineup includes Olympian Simone Biles and NBA legend Magic Johnson as well as Andrew Bachelor, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Isaiah Mustafa, Stephen A. Smith and Reid Scott.

NBA stars DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo will also make guest appearances.

The former first lady appeared in the final season premiere, which aired on Jan. 3.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross previously shared that she reached out to Mrs. Obama herself. "It was wonderful," Ross, 49, told WSJ magazine. "She and I are friends. It was a phone call I made. We got to do really important subject matter that's mixed in with fun, so it's receivable."

blackish Credit: abc

In an op-ed piece for Entertainment Weekly, Ross reflected on the importance of black-ish as well as how the series has changed her life.

"I fell in love with the script," she wrote. "We got to see a Black family that was thriving and not just surviving. And I was drawn to this loving relationship between a couple. I had rarely seen that on sitcoms — there wasn't just constant eye-rolling. And Rainbow was a woman who was more than just one thing: She was not just a wife. She was not just a mother. She was also a doctor. She had a real point of view."

The actress added: "To be able to walk into the end of this show, I'm left with so much joy and pride. I really loved dancing with my onscreen husband, Anthony Anderson. And it was the honor of my life to witness and be a part of these beautiful children growing up before our eyes — these talented individuals who became wonderful young adults while we were on the show."