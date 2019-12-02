Black Ink Crew: Chicago Star Charmaine Walker Reveals She's Married After Announcing Pregnancy

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Charmaine Walker is pregnant — and married!

One day after announcing that she and fiancé Nick Bey are expecting their first child together, the reality star stopped by PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Monday to exclusively reveal that they’d recently tied the knot.

“My fiancé Nick is no longer my fiancé,” she teased. “We didn’t break up, we actually got legally married.”

“We decided that we just wanted to be together,” she explained. “It was just kind of like we’re already engaged, so we’re obviously going to get married. Why wait? You know, obviously the cameras play a big part in our lives, so we just wanted to do something for us.”

Making their marriage official felt “so great,” Walker said. “I feel like a wife,” she said with a laugh. “And now I feel like a mom.”

On Sunday, Walker announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child, due March 12, 2020.

Sharing a video from an ultrasound appointment, Walker wrote, “Expecting Baby Bey March 2020 💕🦋 Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited 🦋 The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said “I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!” I’ll never forget those words. This has been an emotional roller coaster but I’m blessed to be bringing life into this world. #BabyBey.”

Bey also shared the pregnancy news on his Instagram account, posting a smiling photo of himself holding his wife’s baby bump. “Y’all think it’s a boy or girl?! #6months,” he wrote.

“I’m 25 weeks pregnant, so that could be five-and-a-half months or six-and-a-half months, I haven’t figured it out,” Walker told Reality Check.

While Black Ink Crew fans may have been pleasantly surprised to learn that Walker is becoming a mom, her castmate Ryan Henry said he “knew that it was going to happen.”

“I just kind of knew it was coming, so I wasn’t surprised. I knew how they felt about each other; I knew how their relationship was going and I knew how her family wanted a baby,” he told Reality Check, “so it wasn’t no surprise to me.”

Black Ink Crew: Chicago returns Dec. 4 on VH1.