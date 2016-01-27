Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got our next Blac Chyna bombshell: she’s expecting a baby with Rob Kardashian.

For the uninitiated, Chyna’s pregnancy – which she revealed just two weeks after posing alongside her proclaimed “lil sis” Kylie Jenner on Snapchat – might seem like no big deal.

If that was the case and you didn’t bat an eye at the news that the Kardashians allegedly were the ones to leak the news, then you probably need a refresher on the Chyna/Kardashian/Jenner drama, which imploded back in January when Rob, 29, and Chyna, 27, went public with their relationship.

Let’s start at the beginning, though, and get to the bottom of why exactly everyone is talking about a woman named Blac Chyna – whose real name, in case you wondering, is Angela White. Here’s a recap of her long and tumultuous history with the Kardashian-Jenner women, which begins with a rapper named Tyga, 26.

It all started when Chyna starred in Tyga’s “Rack City” music video in 2011. They began dating in November of that year, posed for the cover of Urban Ink magazine a few months later, and welcomed their son, King Cairo Stevenson, in October 2012. They were engaged shortly afterwards, but broke it off by August 2014.

At the time, Tyga – who had been hanging out with Kylie – claimed it wasn’t because of Kylie, tweeting: “DONT BELIEVE THE RUMORS, BEEN FRIENDS WITH THE FAMILY FOREVER. WERE ALL JUST FRIENDS.”

Rumors about Tyga and Kylie, however, continued to swirl as the two spent more and more time together in the months that followed. (This was also around the time Kim and Chyna’s friendship started to fizzle.)

At this point, Chyna’s BFF Amber Rose – who, by the way, also happens to be Kanye’s ex – decided to get involved, going on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in February 2015 and slamming Tyga and Kylie for their (at the time) rumored relationship.

“Kylie’s a baby,” Rose said. “She needs to go to bed at 7 o’clock and relax. It’s ridiculous. Tyga should be ashamed of himself. That’s how I feel, for sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby that he left for a 16-year-old who just turned 17.”

Then Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian got involved, sparking what would become a massive Twitter feud.

” ‘I was a stripper since I was 15 years old,’ Amber Rose told Foxx,” Khloé tweeted, quoting an old Rose interview in which she divulged her past job. “Please don’t worry about my sister who has a career and her s— together at ONLY 17. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” she continued, adding: “Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you.”

“[There are] 3 sides to EVERY story. His, hers and the truth. I’m not passing judgment but I wish others would do the same until they have FACTS,” she concluded.

In response to Khloé’s barrage of tweets, Rose simply tweeted back with the hashtag “#DontPanic,” which is the title of a song by Khloé’s boyfriend at the time, French Montana, for which Khloé starred in the music video.

(Rose eventually went on to apologize for the spat, but by the way, that wasn’t the first time she feuded with the famous family – in 2012, she alleged to Star magazine: “Kim is one of the main reasons me and Kanye are not together. She’s a homewrecker! They were both cheating on me and Reggie [Bush] with each other.”)

Just a few days after Rose gave her interview, Tyga went on the very same radio show and said he and Kylie weren’t dating and that he didn’t leave his family to be with Kylie. Three short days later, Kanye also went on The Breakfast Club and essentially blew Tyga’s cover by saying Tyga was “smart” to get with Kylie.

Finally, a month later (we’re in March 2015 now) Tyga seemed to confirm he was dating Kylie by posting an Instagram of her with the caption: “Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart.” (Oh, and he also got a “Kylie” tattoo at some point.)

In the months since – and particularly after Kylie turned 18 in August – the duo became much more open about their relationship, regularly stepping out together, making out on Snapchat and even starring in two of Tyga’s music videos together.

Meanwhile, there was no love lost between Tyga and Chyna: the rapper lashed out his ex in a since-deleted post on Instagram in September for allegedly spreading rumors that he couldn’t afford the Ferrari he bought Kylie for her 18th birthday.

That just about catches us up to this January: Though Tyga and Kylie went through a rough patch in late 2015 (spending lots of time apart after the rapper was hit with cheating allegations in January), the two are very much still going strong.

Which finally brings us to the Rob Kardashian connection, and why Kylie and the rest of her famous family were less than pleased when they found out Rob and Chyna were dating. (“Kylie is livid,” a source told PEOPLE when news of the relationship broke. “She feels super betrayed and can’t understand why someone in her own family would stab her in the back like that.”)

Of course, then Rob and Chyna went ahead and got engaged, and not a single Kardashian-Jenner publicly acknowledged the news for nearly a month – up until two weeks ago, when Kylie and Chyna decided to throw everyone into a legitimate frenzy by oh-so-casually hanging out on Snapchat.

“When we’ve been best friends the whole time…” Kylie captioned the mirror selfie.