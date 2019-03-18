As Rob Kardashian enters another year of life, he and ex Blac Chyna appear to be putting all past differences aside.

In celebration of his 32nd birthday on Sunday, which also marked St. Patrick’s Day 2019, Chyna, 30, gave the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum a sweet shout-out on social media.

“Happy Birthday Rob,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside two emojis: a shamrock and a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

Chyna joined numerous Kardashian and Jenner family members who celebrated Rob on his special day, including Khloé Kardashian , Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner.

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I’ve never laughed harder than when I’m with you. I will support you through whatever life throws your way!” Khloé captioned clips of Rob dancing and singing on Instagram.

Chyna’s public post comes weeks after the former couple set the record straight on their current custodial agreement for 2-year-old daughter Dream.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted at the end of February.

Chyna responded to the tweet and called Rob “a wonderful father.”

“Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Rob proposed to Chyna, 30, in April 2016. A month later, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed Dream in November. By February 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that two had called off their engagement, and the relationship only went downhill from there, with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

Nevertheless, the two have co-parented Dream since agreeing to joint custody in September 2017.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that while they don’t always see eye-to-eye, Rob wants Chyna to have a strong, healthy relationship with her daughter.

“Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too,” the source said. “He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream’s life.”