Blac Chyna and Ex Tyga Reunite in N.Y.C. Nightclub with a Friendly Hug

Blac Chyna and Tyga are proving to be friendly exes.

The former couple, who share 5-year-old son King Cairo, were spotted together at a New York City nightclub on Sunday evening.

The pair attended Sujit Kundu’s birthday bash at the Marquee Nightclub and were seen entering the venue just minutes apart, a source tells PEOPLE.

Later in the night, Chyna, 30, and Tyga, 28 — they met when she starred in his “Rack City” music video in 2011 and broke up by August 2014 — were spotting embracing each other with a hug while chatting with their mutual friends, the onlooker says.

Other guests who attended the party included Amber Rose, French Montana, Lil Jon, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

Following his split from Chyna, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner; the two were first linked in the fall of 2014 when Jenner was just 17, though they didn’t confirm the relationship until March 2015. Following Jenner’s 18th birthday in August that year, the two became much more open as a couple, regularly stepping out together and documenting much of their love on social media. Last April, the pair called it quits, and she now shares baby daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott.

“There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond,” Jenner explained on her E! reality show Life of Kylie.

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided … well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person,” she said.

During Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, Chyna was also dating a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan: Rob Kardashian.

Chyna and Kardashian went public with their relationship in January 2016, got engaged in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, in November 2016. In February 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split.

Most recently, Chyna dated 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay, whom she met online on Christian Mingle. They were first spotted together at the end of February 2018 getting cozy on a bowling date in Los Angeles but split in June.

