Blac Chyna Says 'a Good Relationship' with Rob Kardashian Is Important for 'Co-Parenting'

Blac Chyna has nothing but positivity toward ex Rob Kardashian when it comes to parenting duties.

Chyna, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian, revealed the exes get along just fine when it comes to matters concerning their toddler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

RELATED VIDEO: Sunday Fun Day! Blac Chyna Spends Easter with Daughter Dream and Son King: ‘Unbreakable Bond’

Kardashian, however, tweeted in February that the dust had settled, and the two were on good terms.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote.

RELATED: Rob Kardashian Says He and Blac Chyna Are ‘Co-Parenting’ as She Calls Him a ‘Wonderful Father’

Chyna, 31, responded, writing, “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

The former video vixen recently opened up about the beginnings of her relationship with Kardashian, 32, on The Wendy Williams Show, denying claims that she started dating him to get back at his sister Kylie Jenner, who had then recently started dating Chyna’s ex Tyga.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

“It didn’t happen that way — definitely didn’t happen that way,” she said. “After all that stuff, the turmoil and whatnot, Robert, he was hitting me up on Instagram all the time and I thought it was a setup. Like, they’re trying to set me up to go with the brother — I’m not falling for that. So then New Year’s, I was [hosting a party in] Little Rock, Arkansas, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out here by myself, let me just call this boy.’ Because he was on my mind.”

RELATED: Blac Chyna Lands New TV Show, Opens Up About Rob Kardashian: ‘I Wanted Him to See His Worth’

She explained they talked on the phone for three or four hours, and decided to meet up with him in Los Angeles at Khloé Kardashian’s house, where they had an instant connection.

Rob Kardashian and Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Chyna added that she did not feel sorry for Kardashian, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, and has all but backed completely out of the spotlight.

“It was just different. I can’t explain it. I didn’t feel sorry for him, I just wanted him to just see his worth,” she said.