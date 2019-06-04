Blac Chyna and Her Mom Nearly Come to Blows During Explosive Fight on New Docu-Series

Blac Chyna has a notoriously contentious relationship with her mom Tokyo Toni — and a sneak peek at her new show proves just how bad it can get.

In a teaser for the upcoming docu-series, The Real Blac Chyna, a screaming match breaks out after Toni, 47, tells Chyna, 31, she needs “a therapist.” (Warning: the clip contains explicit language.)

“You got problems,” Toni says. “You need to get straight.”

Chyna responds by blowing a cloud of smoke from a vape, which Toni demands she put down.

“Don’t blow that smoke in my face,” she says. “Be a real one for one minute.”

Chyna starts getting in her mother’s face, and within seconds the two are shouting over each other.

“It’s you. It’s f—ing you. You’re the problem,” Chyna says. “Get out of my face.”

“Nobody took care of your a— but me!” Toni replies.

The fight keeps escalating from there, with each hurling insults and threats at the other. When the altercation is on the brink of getting physical, both women lunging towards each other, the production staff intervenes to break things up.

Chyna posted the clip on Instagram, writing, “Change doesn’t happen overnight. There’s no button that’s pushed to magically alter everything. Change happens little by little. Day by day. Hour by hour… This is my life.”

“The Real May Not Be Pretty… or what you think it should be, but it is me,” she added.

The stripper and video vixen turned reality star announced last month during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that she will star in a new docu-series, coming this summer to Zeus Network, an influencer-driven subscription VOD service.

Chyna said the show would give fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her life — “the good, the bad, all of that,” — as mom to 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian.

On Monday, she posted a video thanking fans for their support.

“I just wanted to come on here and basically say thank you to everybody that has subscribed to Zeus. The Real Blac Chyna will be coming out soon. It hasn’t been the easiest thing to do, but I’m so happy that I’m doing it,” she said. “I’m just really grateful.”

The Real Blac Chyna will premiere this summer on the Zeus Network.