Blac Chyna Shares Photo from 2022 Baptism: 'I Was Reborn'

Blac Chyna will be celebrating more than just her birthday this year.

The model, whose real name is Angela Renée White, shared a look back at her 2022 baptism — which just happened to take place on her birthday. "I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22 🙏🏽" Chyna, 34, captioned the photo on Instagram. "God is Good 🙌🏽"

On her Instagram Story, Chyna also shared a video of the moment — which was uploaded by TikToker @dreday4christ. She was dressed in all white as a religious official submerged her in a pool.

The TikTok edit included clips of backlash against Chyna, then focused on some of her recent lifestyle changes. Those changes included Chyna's decision to stop uploading content to OnlyFans and her recent reversal of previous cosmetic procedures.

One interview moment from a recent event celebrating her Ellements Magazine cover, saw Chyna say that what keeps her in her "element" is "working out, reading my Bible and staying sober."

Comments on both the TikTok and Chyna's Instagram post were full of social media users vowing to pray for the former reality star as she navigates her religious journey.

On Monday, Chyna debuted her new look after dissolving her facial fillers. In an Instagram video last week, she explained why she'd decided to remove the prior alterations to her face after previously undoing moderations to her breasts and butt.

"I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean," said Chyna. "And shout-out to the girls who wanna get fillers, we're not saying, 'Don't do it.' But just for me, I'm just kinda over the whole [thing]."

Chyna is a mother to son King Cairo Stevenson, 10, with her rapper ex Tyga, as well as Dream Renée Kardashian, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian.