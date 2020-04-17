Blac Chyna Says Unseen E! Footage Proves She Didn't Attack Ex Rob Kardashian with 6-Foot Pole

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Blac Chyna is firing back at Rob Kardashian, claiming unseen footage from season 2 of their reality show proves she didn’t attack her former fiancé.

In a recent court filing, Kardashian alleged that Chyna, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Dream, pointed a gun at him multiple times and beat him with a “metal rod” on the night of Dec. 14 and the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In response, Chyna’s attorneys filed a memo on Wednesday — obtained by PEOPLE — claiming that there is unaired footage from their E! show Rob & Chyna, that was taken only a day after Kardashian, 33, would have sustained the “physical injuries” from being hit with a pole, showing him with no “injuries whatsoever.”

E! and Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“The unaired footage taken on Dec 16, 2016 provides thirty-eight (38) minutes of the highest quality, up-close footage of Rob’s face, neck, arms, and legs. It is undisputed that Rob had no physical injuries from Chyna on December 16, 2016. No reasonable trier of fact could find otherwise,” Chyna’s attorneys claim in the documents.

In the footage, Kardashian can allegedly be seen “laughing in his dentist’s waiting room… with his friend Matt about his phone not working, informing his dentist that he is experiencing pain from his teeth and gums responding ‘no’ when asked if he has had any change in his health since Kardashian’s last visit to the dentist,” Chyna attorneys say in the documents.

While in the dentist’s chair, the camera zooms in with “close-up views of his neck and face with no ‘strangulation’ marks or marks of any kind on his neck, no marks, scratches or bruises of any kind on his face, and no marks, scratches, cuts, or bruises of any kind on his arms,” the unaired footage allegedly shows, Chyna’s legal council claims in the filing.

Later in the alleged footage “as the dentist removes a metal circle about the size of a quarter that was pressed against Rob’s lower neck, leaving a very visible circular mark on Rob’s very light and sensitive skin.”

Image zoom Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Prince Williams/WireImage

“After viewing the December 16, 2016 video of Rob, taken within a day of the alleged ‘violent attack’ by Chyna (according to Rob’s sworn testimony), no reasonable trier of fact could find in Rob’s favor that he sustained physical injuries from Chyna allegedly viciously attacking him the day before with a 6-ft metal pole that landed many blows on his face, neck, arms, and body or attempting to strangle him to death with an iPhone cord. No human being subjected to such an attack would appear the next day on video with no bruises, no bumps, no broken bones, no limping, bo blood/scabs, no scratches, no cuts, and no marks,” Chyna’s attorneys claim in the filing.

RELATED: Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Pointed a Gun at His Head: ‘I Feared for My Life’

In the filing, Chyna’s team attempts to further prove her innocence, explaining that Kardashian allegedly admitted that his ex never hit him during an interview with the Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS).

Chyna’s attorneys claim to have obtained copies of DCFS reports from December 2016 and January 2017 relating to “anonymous” reports of physical abuse by Chyna against Kardashian.

In the filing, Chyna’s attorneys claim that according to the reports, Kardashian was questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 — just three weeks after Chyna’s alleged attack on Kardashian — and replied that accusations of domestic violence against Kardashian by Chyna were “false” and that “there is no domestic violence between [me] and [Chyna].”

“The DCFS report then states: ‘Specifically, Kardashian father stated mother [Chyna] has never hit him,'” Chyna’s attorneys allege the DCFS report read in the filing.

Chyna’s lawyers state in the filing that Kardashian’s alleged admission proves that he “perjured himself by testifying under oath that Chyna hit him.”

Kardashian claims in his court filing that Chyna “used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me.”

RELATED: Inside Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Split: She Became ‘Super Fed Up’ With His Issues, Says Source

“About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guest room, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene. When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene.”

Later, Kardashian said that he believed Chyna intended to “inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life.”

“I did not think that Chyna’s threats and physical attacks were funny or a joke, and of course I never consented to her violently attacking me or threatening to harm me,” he said, adding, “I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she [was] in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally.”

In his filing, Kardashian alleged that Chyna consumed drugs and alcohol that night.

“When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong,” he said in declarations. “As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behavior escalated and she became very violent and aggressive.”

Kardashian added that he attempted to “give her some space,” before she allegedly attacked him with an iPhone charger. (In February, Chyna filed a motion to dismiss her ex’s assault and battery claims since “Chyna did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob’s claim for assault and battery fail.”)

“At one point, as Chyna was choking me with the charger wrapped very tightly around my neck, I was fortunate enough to pull the cable,” he said in the court documents. “I went to the master bedroom to get away from her and locked the door.”

Later, things escalated when Chyna allegedly broke the bedroom door open, threw something that smashed the room’s television and “used a metal rod to hit me,” Kardashian said in the declaration.

During the alleged attack, Kardashian said his mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble helped stop Chyna.

“[He] came to the house and pulled Chyna off of me when she was attacking me with her fists and hitting me in my face, head and back,” Kardashian said in the declaration. “He helped me get out of the house and into my car. When I was trying to pull out of the driveway, Chyna took a chair and threw it at my car.”

In his own declaration, Gamble admitted to finding Chyna in “a very agitated state and attacking Rob with her fists.”

“While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him,” Gamble said in his declaration. “Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.”

RELATED: Rob Kardashian ‘Has Concerns’ About Blac Chyna’s ‘Partying’ as He Seeks Custody of Dream: Source

The court filings from Chyna and Kardashian come just weeks after Chyna claimed that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Dream suffered multiple burns while under the care of a nanny he employed. (Rob’s attorney confirmed that two accidents occurred but said “Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.”)

Kardashian’s request to have Chyna immediately stripped of primary custody was denied in February.

The former couple, who split in February 2017, agreed to joint custody of Dream in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.