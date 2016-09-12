"I don't even know if I want to stay with Rob," Chyna admits to a friend in the new trailer

Blac Chyna Admits She Wants a Paternity Test in Explosive Rob & Chyna Clip

If you thought Sunday night’s Rob & Chyna premiere was dramatic, think again – things are about to get even more intense.

In a brand new supertease for the season, Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna go through plenty of ups and downs.

At one point in the trailer, Chyna turns to a friend and admits: “Part of me wants to take a paternity test.”

“I don’t even know if I want to stay with Rob,” she adds.

In another scene, the two end up in a screaming match.

“Why are you so f—ing rude?!” demands Chyna, 28.

“Stop screaming, you psycho!” says Rob, 29.

“You keep egging me and f—ing with me!” Chyna screams back.

Rob later confides in sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick.

“There’s reasons I want to go into hiding,” says Rob, who previously lived a reclusive lifestyle.

“Everyone has their own demons, Mom,” Rob tells his mom Kris Jenner in another scene.

“The more you pull away, the harder and more painful it is,” says Jenner, crying.

Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West takes the time to sit down with Chyna – and gives her some relationship advice.

“If my boyfriend stopped talking to me for five days, I would be pissed,” says Kim.

But there are some lighter moments, too: In addition to twerking sessions and nights out at the strip club, Chyna strips down for a pregnancy photoshoot – and gets her tongue pierced.

“Say: ‘I love you, Chyna!’ ” she instructs Rob playfully in one scene.

“I love you, Chyna!” he dutifully repeats, laughing.

The couple also spends time with Chyna’s son King Cairo, 3, whom she shares with ex Tyga.

“So Rob, where do you see yourself in 10 years?” she later asks her fiancé.

“I just want to be happy,” he responds. “I want a good family, a baby girl.”

Rob, 29, surprises Chyna, 28, with a romantic candlelit dinner and later spends time with Kim in order to learn how to swaddle a baby doll.

“You did it!” Kim says, cheering.