Blac Chyna Says She and Rob Kardashian Have 'No Animosity' Over Co-Parenting 2½-Year-Old Dream

Blac Chyna is revealing where she stands with her ex-fiancé and father of her daughter.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Chyna’s appearance on Thursday’s episode of RuPaul, RuPaul Charles‘ new daytime television talk show for Fox, the mother of two, 31, opens up about her current relationship with Rob Kardashian.

“Co-parenting is good,” says the former video vixen of her correspondence with Kardashian, 32, who is dad to their 2½-year-old Dream.

“With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” she adds of ex-fiancé Tyga, who is the father of her 6-year-old son King Cairo. “So there’s no animosity in the air, everything’s like, good. We’re all in a good place.”

Chyna and Kardashian, who called off their engagement in February 2017, agreed to joint custody in September of that year following a whirlwind failed romance that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

In PEOPLE’s sneak peek at the interview, RuPaul also asks Chyna where she stands with the Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé. (They have a long, complicated history.)

“I mean, we have a mutual situation. It’s like, no beef,” she says. “I don’t have any drama and I don’t think vice versa.”

Chyna’s latest comments about her ex and his family come over a week after she called out “the hypocrisy” of their “insistence” that Dream appear in “their stale and contrived show,” Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian and his lawyer, Marty Singer, reportedly informed Chyna in a letter that Dream could not appear on The Real Blac Chyna, her upcoming docu-series, without Kardashian’s consent, according to TMZ.

In a lengthy Instagram statement posted on June 15, Chyna claimed that Kardashian’s E! series features Dream in a “desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval.”

Chyna even pointed out a recent season 16 episode, which aired in May, that featured Dream’s fairy-themed birthday party.

“My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life,” she wrote. “It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family, the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”

The Real Blac Chyna premieres July 14 on the Zeus Network. Chyna’s RuPaul interview airs Thursday on select Fox stations, including WNYW Fox-5 in New York and KTTV Fox-11 in LA (check local listings).