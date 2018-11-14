Blac Chyna Seemingly Responds to Rob Kardashian's Claim He Can No Longer Afford Child Support

Blac Chyna has a message for her ex Rob Kardashian.

Following the report that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 31, is looking to decrease his child support payments for their daughter Dream, Chyna, 30, seemingly explained that she doesn’t need any financial help from Kardashian.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Work hard, Play harder! My s—! No Help! No Child Support! Stop the F—— Lies!” Chyna captioned an Instagram video, which shows her Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Bentley Truck all parked outside of her home.

Kardashian and Chyna first split in March 2016 and ended their romance a second time in February 2017 after making their relationship public in January 2016.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian claims he “can no longer afford” his $20,000 per month payments and is asking for a modification.

The father of one also claims that his volatile relationship with Chyna and the domestic violence restraining order she filed last year has damaged his career and is keeping him from earning money.

RELATED: Blac Chyna’s Volatile Year: From Fighting for Custody to Throwing a Stroller at Six Flags

Dream Kardashian Blac Chyna/Instagram

According to the outlet, Kardashian claims he stopped participating in KUWTK after his relationship with Chyna took a turn for the worse.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” he says in the declaration, according to The Blast. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

Kardashian continues, “It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

RELATED VIDEO: Born Kardashian – Rob and Blac Chyna Drama

The Blast reported that Kardashian previously earned a minimum $1 million salary from the show, but in 2018 he was only paid $50,000 per each episode he appeared in. He is allegedly not contractually obligated to appear on the show.

Kardashian reportedly says in the documents that his monthly income has dwindled from nearly $100,000 a month to less than $10,000 since their split.

Meanwhile, Kardashian claims Chyna’s career only benefited from the media attention surrounding their relationship and that her net worth has risen. Based on financial records, Chyna is allegedly worth over $1.4 million.

Reps for Chyna and Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.