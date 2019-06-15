Blac Chyna Responds to Rob Kardashian Blocking Their Daughter Dream from Appearing on Her Show

Blac Chyna is calling out her ex Rob Kardashian after he sent her a letter regarding their daughter Dream appearing on her upcoming reality show.

On Saturday, the mother of two shared a lengthy statement on social media after TMZ reported Kardashian and his lawyer Marty Singer told her in a letter that 2½-year-old Dream could not appear on The Real Blac Chyna without Kardashian’s consent.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian appearing on my show ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’ ” wrote Chyna, who also shares 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga.

“Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show,” she continued, adding that she “would never allow” Dream to be “subjected to long hours on the set.”

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

Chyna also referenced the explosive fight between her and her mom that was recently previewed in a sneak peek of The Real Blac Chyna. “The very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I, during the filming of ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ took place outside of the presence of my daughter,” she said. “I would never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work through our many issues to reach peace in our relationship.”

Then, Chyna reiterated her title as executive producer, telling fans and followers that “I have the ability to control which scenes are included in the show.”

The reality star concluded her post by claiming that Rob’s E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians features Dream in episodes without Chyna’s consent.

“I also would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval,” Chyna said, pointing out a recent season 16 episode, which aired in May, that showed Dream’s fairy-themed birthday party.

“My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it,” she added.

Singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The stripper and video vixen-turned-reality star announced last month during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that she will star in a new docu-series, coming this summer to Zeus Network, an influencer-driven subscription VOD service.

In late May, Chyna revealed the exes were fine when it comes to matters concerning their toddler. “I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

And Kardashian tweeted in February that the dust had settled, and the two were on good terms.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote with Chyna responding: “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

The Real Blac Chyna will premiere this summer on the Zeus Network.