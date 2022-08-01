Blac Chyna Requests Final Dismissal of Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn Claim

The motion comes after Blac Chyna and ex Rob Kardashian settled their revenge porn lawsuit just days before their scheduled court date

Blac Chyna appears set on putting an end to her years-long legal battle with ex Rob Kardashian.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Blac Chyna star, 34, requested to dismiss her revenge porn claim against Kardashian, 35, with prejudice after the pair reached a settlement just before their scheduled court date in June.

The motion, which was filed Friday in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, would end this claim and block her from filing any future claims on the matter — effectively squashing this protracted legal battle between the exes.

Legal representatives for Chyna and Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

PEOPLE previously confirmed in June that the exes and co-parents, who share 5½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, resolved the dispute out of court days after a judge denied Kardashian's motion to enforce a settlement, in which his lawyers argued that "Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith."

In the motion filed earlier that month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum claimed that Chyna said she would drop her lawsuit if he helped her get out of lawsuit filed against her by "former friend" Justin C. Jones.

Jones, who is Chyna's ex, accused the pair of "public disclosure of private facts" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress" after they allegedly caused him to face cyberbullying as a result of outing him as gay, according to TMZ.

Kardashian agreed to the deal in May, but Chyna subsequently "changed her mind" and threatened to move forward to trial with their revenge porn lawsuit.

Chyna has been in a legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family since 2017. She sued Rob and his family that October, accusing them of damaging her brand as well as verbally and physically abusing her.

