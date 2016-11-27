The reality TV star and new mom says her goal weight is 130 lbs.

Blac Chyna is determined to achieve her dream post-baby body.

“39lbs go away !!! Lost 23lbs so far !!! Goal 130 post baby weight,” she wrote in the post.

Chyna also took to Instagram on Saturday to share her progress in a video posted to her account with the caption, “Post Baby Body already snapping back quickly! Before I head out I’m drinking @teamiblends Skinny tea, in my purple tumbler this tea gives me great energy plus it’s perfectly safe while breast feeding Dream!”

Months before giving birth, the Rob & Chyna star said she was actually looking forward to gaining weight during her pregnancy.

“Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she said in a Snapchat video she shared in in June. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.” She later said she hoped to be 200 lbs. when the baby arrived.