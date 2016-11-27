Blac Chyna Reveals She's Lost 23 lbs. Since Welcoming Baby Dream 2 Weeks Ago
The reality TV star and new mom says her goal weight is 130 lbs.
Blac Chyna is determined to achieve her dream post-baby body.
The reality star, 28, welcomed her first daughter, Dream Renée, with fiancé Rob Kardashian on Nov. 9, and has been sharing her weight loss journey ever since. And in a Snapchat posted on Saturday, Chyna shared her numbers.
“39lbs go away !!! Lost 23lbs so far !!! Goal 130 post baby weight,” she wrote in the post.
Chyna also took to Instagram on Saturday to share her progress in a video posted to her account with the caption, “Post Baby Body already snapping back quickly! Before I head out I’m drinking @teamiblends Skinny tea, in my purple tumbler this tea gives me great energy plus it’s perfectly safe while breast feeding Dream!”
RELATED VIDEO: Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Post-Baby Tummy
Months before giving birth, the Rob & Chyna star said she was actually looking forward to gaining weight during her pregnancy.
“Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she said in a Snapchat video she shared in in June. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.” She later said she hoped to be 200 lbs. when the baby arrived.
An hour-long Rob & Chyna Baby Special — which gives viewers an peek into the couple’s life leading up to baby Dream’s arrival — will air Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!