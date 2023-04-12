Blac Chyna on When the Urge to Transform Back to Her Authentic Self of Angela White 'Came Over Me'

The star is featured in the latest episode of Impact x Nightline, where she discussed her decision to get her plastic surgery removed

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 12, 2023 02:00 PM

Blac Chyna is going through a transformational period in her life.

PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of the model and TV personality's appearance on the latest episode of ABC News Studios' Impact x Nightline, in which she explains what sparked the change in her life to as she journeys to reconcile her birth identity of Angela Renée White with the Blac Chyna persona she adopted more than a decade.

"Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me," explains Chyna, 34. "For the last seven months, I told myself, I'm gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible. That's it."

Angela Renée White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty

She continues by sharing her distinction between her true self and her public presence.

Angela White, she notes, is "the businesswoman, the mother, the friend, the person that you could call on" and is "lovable, sweet," while "Blac Chyna, she is basically the brand. That's like my alter ego."

As part of the transformation, the star said she was ready to change her exterior as well.

"I just wasn't happy [with] the way — how I look," said the former Rob & Chyna star, who previously got breast implants, facial fillers and seven rounds of illegal butt injections. "I did these things to make me happy, which served its purpose because that's why we're here today. You know what I mean?"

She adds, "Now that it's served its purpose, I'm cutting ties with it so I can move on to the next chapter of my life."

This echoed what the star said in several candid videos posted on Instagram last month discussing getting the procedures reversed from inside the doctor's office in a paper gown.

Chyna told her 16.5 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out." She also noted she also was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts."

The mother to 10-year-old King Cairo Stevenson (whom she shares with Tyga) and 6-year-old Dream Kardashian (with ex Rob Kardashian) is one of many people embracing explants, a new reverse surgical trend that's highlighted in the latest episode of Impact x Nightline.

The episode will also feature The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley, who discusses her decision to get breast implants and then get them removed, and Bling Empire plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu, who says he's now seeing more clients that seeking a natural look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The latest episode of ABC News Studios' Impact x Nightline drops Thursday on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa on the First Time Mark Consuelos Said 'I Love You': 'It Was a Scene out of 'Melrose Place' '
Watch Jennifer Garner Game-Plan the Search for Her Missing Husband in The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere
Watch Jennifer Garner Game-Plan the Search for Her Missing Husband in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere
Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries
Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries
Airris and DeVon Franklin from Married at First Sight
'MAFS' Expert DeVon Franklin Urges Airris to Stop Using Lack of Attraction as 'Excuse' in Marriage to Jasmine
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner Says He'll Keep Snowplow After Accident: 'I Just Gotta Learn to Drive It Better'
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere
Rachel Brosnahan Reveals the 'Hardest Thing' About Moving on from 'Mrs. Maisel' (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Marriage, Kids and Co-Hosting 'Live' : 'It's Going to Be Off the Rails!'
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says 'I'm Overflowing with Gratitude' on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Accident (Exclusive)
Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
Darcey Silva Admits She Transformed into a 'Little Bridezilla' Ahead of Twin Stacey's Wedding [Exclusive]
Donnie Wahlberg Calls Blue Bloods Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
Donnie Wahlberg Calls 'Blue Bloods' Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Supportive' as Tristan Thompson Returns to L.A. — but She Has Lingering 'Concerns'
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Met Chase Sui Wonders' Family as Source Says They're 'Seeing Where It Goes'
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury Says Her Doctor Wants to Perform One More Reconstructive Surgery
Vinny Guadagnino chippendales return
Vinny Guadagnino Is Pumped to 'Show Some Skin' — Again! — in Short-but-Sexy Return to Chippendales Vegas
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening
Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo After Snowplow Accident: 'Next Time ... Let the Snow Melt'
Ghosts Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU