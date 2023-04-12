Blac Chyna on When the Urge to Transform Back to Her Authentic Self of Angela White 'Came Over Me'

Blac Chyna is going through a transformational period in her life.

PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of the model and TV personality's appearance on the latest episode of ABC News Studios' Impact x Nightline, in which she explains what sparked the change in her life to as she journeys to reconcile her birth identity of Angela Renée White with the Blac Chyna persona she adopted more than a decade.

"Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me," explains Chyna, 34. "For the last seven months, I told myself, I'm gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible. That's it."

Theo Wargo/Getty

She continues by sharing her distinction between her true self and her public presence.

Angela White, she notes, is "the businesswoman, the mother, the friend, the person that you could call on" and is "lovable, sweet," while "Blac Chyna, she is basically the brand. That's like my alter ego."

As part of the transformation, the star said she was ready to change her exterior as well.

"I just wasn't happy [with] the way — how I look," said the former Rob & Chyna star, who previously got breast implants, facial fillers and seven rounds of illegal butt injections. "I did these things to make me happy, which served its purpose because that's why we're here today. You know what I mean?"

She adds, "Now that it's served its purpose, I'm cutting ties with it so I can move on to the next chapter of my life."

This echoed what the star said in several candid videos posted on Instagram last month discussing getting the procedures reversed from inside the doctor's office in a paper gown.

Chyna told her 16.5 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out." She also noted she also was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts."

The mother to 10-year-old King Cairo Stevenson (whom she shares with Tyga) and 6-year-old Dream Kardashian (with ex Rob Kardashian) is one of many people embracing explants, a new reverse surgical trend that's highlighted in the latest episode of Impact x Nightline.

The episode will also feature The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley, who discusses her decision to get breast implants and then get them removed, and Bling Empire plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu, who says he's now seeing more clients that seeking a natural look.

The latest episode of ABC News Studios' Impact x Nightline drops Thursday on Hulu.