Blac Chyna Says She Learned About Tyga and Kylie Jenner's Relationship When She 'Got Thrown Out'

Kylie Jenner may not have caused the end of Tyga and Blac Chyna‘s relationship, but she certainly didn’t help.

Chyna opened up about the demise of her relationship with the rapper during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, admitting she was one of the last to know when Tyga and Jenner officially started dating.

“With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she said on Wednesday’s episode. “Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly it wasn’t right.”

Chyna, 31, and Tyga, 29, met when she starred in his “Rack City” music video in 2011 and had broken up by August 2014. The two share 6-year-old son King Cairo.

While Chyna confirmed that Tyga never cheated on her, she said “something did kind of expedite” their breakup, referencing Jenner.

Following his split from Chyna, Tyga dated Jenner; the two were first linked in the fall of 2014 when Jenner was just 17, though they didn’t confirm the relationship until March 2015. Following Jenner’s 18th birthday in August that year, they became much more open as a couple, regularly stepping out together and documenting much of their love on social media.

“Tyga started dating Kylie,” she said. “After that happened, that’s when, of course, the family kind of like, ‘all right, well bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus.” (She had been friends with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West.)

Chyna said she learned about Tyga’s relationship with Jenner “when I got thrown out” of the house they shared at the time.

“I had seen [them together] and it was kind of already everywhere publicly,” she said.

In April 2018, Tyga and Jenner called it quits, and she now shares baby daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott.

During Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, Chyna was also dating a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan: Rob Kardashian.

Chyna and Kardashian went public with their relationship in January 2016, got engaged in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, in November 2016. In February 2017, they split.

While Chyna and Tyga have certainly had their differences over the years, the two appear to be on good terms now. In August, they were spotted together at a New York City nightclub.

The pair attended Sujit Kundu’s birthday bash at the Marquee Nightclub and were seen entering the venue just minutes apart, a source told PEOPLE. Once inside, they were seen embracing each other with a hug while chatting with their mutual friends.

Chyna also said she hopes to remain on good terms with Jenner, as well.

“You know, that is Dreamy’s auntie,” she said. “And when me and Robert were together, we kind of put those differences aside. From now on, I’m fine on my side and I’m hoping that we’re good.”