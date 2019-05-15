Blac Chyna Lands New TV Show, Opens Up About Rob Kardashian: 'I Wanted Him to See His Worth'

Blac Chyna is coming back to TV.

The stripper and video vixen turned reality star announced Wednesday during an appearance onThe Wendy Williams Show that she will star in a new docu-series, The Real Blac Chyna, coming this summer to Zeus Network, an influencer-driven subscription VOD service.

Chyna, 31, said the show would give fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her life — “the good, the bad, all of that,” — as mom to 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian. (Watch a teaser below.)

Chyna also opened up about her relationship with Kardashian, 32, firmly insisting that when they started dating in early 2016, it wasn’t to get back at his sister Kylie Jenner, who had recently started dating Chyna’s ex Tyga.

“It didn’t happen that way — definitely didn’t happen that way,” she said. “After all that stuff, the turmoil and whatnot, Robert, he was hitting me up on Instagram all the time and I thought it was a setup. Like, they’re trying to set me up to go with the brother — I’m not falling for that. So then New Year’s, I was [hosting a party in] Little Rock, Arkansas, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out here by myself, let me just call this boy.’ Because he was on my mind.”

“I talked to Rob on the phone for like, maybe three or four hours,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Look, when I come back to L.A., I’m just going to help you out and take everything I know and just build you up and we’ll figure it out from there.’ … I met up with him, I went to Khloé’s house at the time. It was just us two and basically like, it was just a connection right then and there. … He had moved in with me and from there we started losing the weight, he cut his hair.”

Asked whether she felt sorry for Kardashian, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye, Chyna said no.

“It was just different,” she said. “I can’t explain it. I didn’t feel sorry for him, I just wanted him to just see his worth.”

Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016. A month later, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed Dream that November.

“He was like, ‘All I want for my birthday is for you to get pregnant,’ ” Chyna recalled Wednesday. “So we ended up getting pregnant. We were trying like, all the time. He was wishing for a boy, but he got Dreamy. He’s happy with her though.”

As fans know, the relationship didn’t go over well with Kardashian’s family given their history with Chyna.

“At first [they were] kind of skeptical,” Chyna admitted. “But it never was like, a disrespectful thing towards them. It was always, like, kind of coming at me. So when we did sit down, it was like, ‘This is what’s going on, if you’re making my son happy, then we’re all good.’ “

By February 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that two had called off their engagement, and the relationship only went downhill from there, with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits. Most recently, the two appear to be in a better place, actively and peacefully co-parenting their daughter.

Still, Chyna said Wednesday that a reconciliation is not in the cards, though she does hope to be married one day.

“Who doesn’t?” she said. “And I want to have two more babies.”

As for whether Kardashian will appear on her new show? (The two previously starred in the short-lived Rob & Chyna on E!.)

“I’m not too sure about that,” Chyna said. “I’ll have to speak to him. ‘Cause this is actually a secret until today.”