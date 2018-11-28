Court Rejects Kardashian Family's Request to Strike Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Them

Blac Chyna‘s legal drama with ex Rob Kardashian‘s family is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom announced in a statement that “the court rejected the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit.”

According to Bloom, instead, the court “struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint.”

“Most important, all of Chyna’s legal claims stay in,” Bloom said. “Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court.”

“We thank the court for its careful, well-reasoned rulings,” she continued. “We look forward to getting a trial date next month and aggressively fighting for Chyna’s rights at trial.”

Great win in court today for our client @BLACCHYNA ! pic.twitter.com/OdydN1vkap — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 28, 2018

A rep for Kardashian and his family did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Chyna, 30, sued Kardashian and his family in October 2017, arguing that she suffered “significant damages” after her ex’s social media rampage that summer, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna alleged that the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna, the couple’s E! reality show, axed.

Kardashian, 31, has denied the physical and verbal assault claims brought against him by his ex. In December 2017, attorneys for Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West filed a “demurrer” challenging the basis of Chyna’s lawsuit against them and asking a judge to dismiss her case.

The contentious exes share a 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.