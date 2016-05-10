See Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian and Their (Peeing!) Baby as Emojis as Star Launches ChyMojis

First came Kimojis, then MuvaMojis and the trifecta is now officially complete with ChyMojis.

Blac Chyna launched her own set of emojis on Tuesday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at one the expectant star’s emoji renderings: one of her, slimmed-down fiancé Rob Kardashian and their future baby.

The emoji also features a few other fun (and rather realistic) details, such as the fact that the baby is actually peeing, and fans can also spot Chyna’s sparkling 7-carat engagement ring.

The emojis are particularly special for the couple, who announced they are expecting a child together Friday by posting an emoji rendering of a pregnant Chyna on Instagram.

And while it’s been a rocky road for Chyna, 27, and her fiancé Kardashian’s family, sources tell PEOPLE the Kardashian-Jenner women are doing their best to accept her and bury the hatchet.

“The girls were super shocked at first about the pregnancy news, especially Kylie,” a source told PEOPLE Monday of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, 18, who is dating Chyna’s ex-fiancé Tyga. “But at this time, Kylie especially was pushed to swallow her pride and support her family, even if she didn’t want to. She’s doing it for the greater good of everyone involved.”