Blac Chyna Knocks Kylie Jenner for Taking Dream on Same Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant

"No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission," Blac Chyna's lawyer said
Blac Chyna is none too happy with Kylie Jenner after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her daughter Dream Renée on a helicopter ride back in November — the very same helicopter, it turns out, that crashed on Sunday, killing nine people including NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
In the wake of the tragedy, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani released a statement to AMI, alleging that Jenner took Dream on the rotorcraft without Chyna’s permission.
Her words came after Jenner paid tribute to those lost in the accident, including the blue and white Sikorsky S-76 chopper’s late pilot Ara Zobayan, with whom Jenner said she had flown before.
“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission,” said Ciani, in a statement to AMI.
“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission,” Ciani continued.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Remembers Ara Zobayan, Pilot Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash: ‘He Was Such a Nice Man’
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Takes Niece Dream on Her First Helicopter Ride for Birthday
A representative for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Back in November, the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, documented Dream’s ride on the helicopter on social media, sharing a series of photos of Dream posing in front of the helicopter and later, on board.
“Took dream on her first helicopter ride,” Jenner wrote over a photo of the birthday girl smiling in front of the aircraft. “Happy birthday baby girl.. you are a gift.”
The flight, which included a trip over the iconic “Hollywood” sign on Mount Lee, was in celebration of the Dream’s 3rd birthday. Chyna shares Dream with Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian — who split from Chyna back in Feb. 2017, three months after Dream’s birth.
Kardashian had also shared a few photos of his daughter from the celebratory helicopter ride while wishing his little girl a happy birthday, including a pic of her eating a cupcake in front of the aircraft.
Ciani went on to say in her statement that Chyna was “distraught” when she learned about the helicopter ride. “Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again,” Ciani said.
Ending her message, Ciani added that Chyna, “sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”
Chyna and Kardashian are reportedly in the midst of a contentious custody battle, with Kardashian, 32, seeking to gain full custody of Dream, according to a sealed court filing obtained by TMZ earlier this month.
Previously, in September 2017, Rob and Chyna agreed to joint custody.
PEOPLE has not independently reviewed the alleged new court filings, and a representative for Chyna had no response to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
In the filing, Rob alleged that Chyna “snorts cocaine,” is always drunk and spends “$600 on alcohol” daily, TMZ reported. His sister Khloé Kardashian reportedly made a statement in the filing, claiming that Dream has been “decidedly more aggressive” lately and says she doesn’t want to go home to Chyna.
Also in the sealed court papers, Rob accused Chyna of being violent, citing one occasion where she allegedly threw “sharp objects” at her hairdresser, TMZ reported. He also claimed that Chyna’s alleged partying ways have affected Dream’s behavior, as the child now allegedly uses foul language and is violent with other children.
Rob is seeking to have Chyna’s parenting time reduced to just weekends with a nanny present, according to the filing obtained by TMZ.
In addition to their custody battle, Rob and Chyna are alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.
In July 2017, Chyna accused Rob of violating California’s revenge porn laws by posting graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity, which she denied. Chyna also claimed in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times.
At the time, Rob denied the allegations of verbal and physical abuse made by Chyna and claimed in court papers that Chyna “did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct.” A judge later issued a set of restraining orders against him. The parties’ lawsuit has not yet been resolved, though a trial date was set for Feb. 3, 2020.
Meanwhile, authorities are still looking into the cause of Sunday’s deadly helicopter crash.
Bryant, 41, was on board the flight alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, when the helicopter went down around 10 a.m. local time in Calabasas — the neighborhood that is home to several celebrities, including Khloé and sister Kourtney Kardashian.
The athlete and his 13-year-old girl were on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks with parents and players from the team when the helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames.
Other victims, aside from the pilot, included Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser — of Harbor Day School in Orange County — and John Altobelli (the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College) alongside his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli.
The Bryants are survived by Vanessa, Kobe’s 37-year-old wife, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.