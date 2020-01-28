Blac Chyna Knocks Kylie Jenner for Taking Dream on Same Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant

Blac Chyna is none too happy with Kylie Jenner after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her daughter Dream Renée on a helicopter ride back in November — the very same helicopter, it turns out, that crashed on Sunday, killing nine people including NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

In the wake of the tragedy, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani released a statement to AMI, alleging that Jenner took Dream on the rotorcraft without Chyna’s permission.

Her words came after Jenner paid tribute to those lost in the accident, including the blue and white Sikorsky S-76 chopper’s late pilot Ara Zobayan, with whom Jenner said she had flown before.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission,” said Ciani, in a statement to AMI.

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission,” Ciani continued.

A representative for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Back in November, the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, documented Dream’s ride on the helicopter on social media, sharing a series of photos of Dream posing in front of the helicopter and later, on board.

“Took dream on her first helicopter ride,” Jenner wrote over a photo of the birthday girl smiling in front of the aircraft. “Happy birthday baby girl.. you are a gift.”

The flight, which included a trip over the iconic “Hollywood” sign on Mount Lee, was in celebration of the Dream’s 3rd birthday. Chyna shares Dream with Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian — who split from Chyna back in Feb. 2017, three months after Dream’s birth.

Kardashian had also shared a few photos of his daughter from the celebratory helicopter ride while wishing his little girl a happy birthday, including a pic of her eating a cupcake in front of the aircraft.

Ciani went on to say in her statement that Chyna was “distraught” when she learned about the helicopter ride. “Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again,” Ciani said.