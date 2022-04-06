Witness List for Blac Chyna's Trial Against Kardashians Names Ryan Seacrest, Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie

Many people, including Ryan Seacrest, could be called to testify in Blac Chyna's upcoming trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Back in 2017, Chyna, who was born Angela White, filed a lawsuit against the famous family and accused them of influencing E! to cancel Rob & Chyna. The 33-year-old starred in the series for one season alongside now-ex Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares her 4-year-old daughter, Dream.

Seacrest, 47, served as one of the show's executive producers.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Seacrest appears on Chyna's list of witnesses. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host "is expected to provide live testimony and will be called during Plaintiff's case-in-chief," the record states.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Seacrest is technically on the witness list but most likely will not be called to testify.

The Kardashian-Jenner family's legal team submitted a request preventing Chyna and her counsel from "referring to, commenting on, or presenting evidence or testimony pertaining to any of [the family]'s wealth or financial condition." According to the document, the exception to this would be if "the jury returns a verdict for Plaintiff awarding actual damages and finds that any of the Defendants are guilty of malice, oppression or fraud."

Additionally, the Kardashians retained a testifying expert, Leanne Gould of Gould Consulting Services, to analyze Chyna's allegations. The declaration of her findings, obtained by PEOPLE, states that Chyna's claims "are not supported."

Seacrest's rep and the Kardashian-Jenner family's legal team declined to comment.

Chyna's initial 2017 lawsuit was against Rob, specifically. She previously claimed to have suffered "significant damages" after Rob, 35, leaked her nude photos on social media. She alleged that the revenge porn incident and Rob's family's influence resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation.

"Angela White claims that she sent her romantic partner and ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, intimate, private nude photos of her at his request. Ms. White further claims that when Defendant Rob Kardashian became extremely angry that Ms. White was no longer exclusive with him, in a fit of rage and without her consent, he posted the intimate, private nude photos of her to his public Instagram account with over 9 million followers," the new filing obtained by PEOPLE states, adding that this caused her to "sustain mental pain and suffering, humiliation, and emotional distress."

But Rob "denies Ms. White's allegation that he posted the images without Ms. White's consent and denies that Ms. White had an expectation of privacy in the images," the record states.

"He also disputes that his conduct caused Ms. White to sustain any mental pain and suffering," his legal team's statement of the case concludes.

Blac Chyna Blac Chyna | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Last weekend, Chyna issued a statement about the upcoming trial set for April 15.

"I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," the reality star, who also shares son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie's ex Tyga, wrote on Twitter.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' And what they did was so wrong," she continued. "I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done. At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too. Peace and Love to you all. Angela."