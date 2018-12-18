Blac Chyna Granted Trial Date in Kardashian Family Lawsuit

Blac Chyna will face off against ex Rob Kardashian‘s family in court.

On Tuesday, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom announced in a statement that a “Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled that a jury will hear her allegations that [Kris] Jenner and her famous daughters unlawfully plotted to kill Season 2 of Rob & Chyna, causing Blac Chyna substantial financial losses.”

Along with Kris, the lawsuit includes Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna, 30, sued Kardashian and his family in October 2017, arguing that she suffered “significant damages” after her ex’s social media rampage that summer, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna alleged that the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna, the couple’s E! reality show, axed.

According to Bloom’s statement, E! network and Bunim Murray Productions will have to turn over documents relating to season 2 of Rob & Chyna.

“The court rejected E!’s argument that the documents were ‘trade secrets’ and ordered it to hand over the documents to Blac Chyna’s attorneys,” reads the statement.

Reps for E!, Bunim Murray and the Kardashians did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The trial is set for Feb. 3, 2020, with pre-trial depositions of Kris, 63, Kim, 38, Khloé, 34, and Kylie, 21, to take place in the spring of 2019.

Ryan Seacrest, who served as an executive producer on the spinoff, is also expected to be deposed in early 2019.

“We look forward to getting these witnesses under oath and asking them questions,” Bloom says.

The news of the upcoming trial comes less than a month after a judge rejected the Kardashian family’s request to strike the lawsuit.

According to Bloom, instead, the court “struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint.”

Rob, 31, has long denied the physical and verbal assault claims brought against him by his ex. In December 2017, attorneys for Rob, Kris and Kim filed a “demurrer” challenging the basis of Chyna’s lawsuit against them and asking a judge to dismiss her case.