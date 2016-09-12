On Sunday's series premiere of Rob & Chyna, the couple learn their baby's sex

Blac Chyna Freaks Out After Rob Kardashian Reveals the Sex of Their Baby: 'We Were Going to Wait'

On Sunday’s premiere of Rob & Chyna, the pair divulged their happy baby news, but not without some family drama.

The episode started off with Rob Kardashian, 29, admitting that he and Blac Chyna were in fact trying to have a baby “a few times a day” since the start of their relationship.

Well, it worked, because the two will be welcoming their first child together come early November.

During the episode, the couple wound up going to see Chyna’s gynecologist to find out their baby’s gender.

“I’m pretty nervous …. I’m excited,” Rob said to the doctor before the big reveal. “I really want a boy.”

“You are having a girl,” the doctor told to the excited parents-to-be.

“Rob, it’s a girl!” Chyna, 28, said to him.

At first, Rob seemed a bit taken aback that his future child wouldn’t be a boy, but he wound up getting emotional at the thought of having a little girl.

“Oh, that’s crazy,” he told Chyna.

“Me wanting to have a boy stems from my relationship with my dad,” Rob added during his interview. “I’m just happy that the baby’s healthy and I am super happy I am having a girl. ”

“That’s a nice, normal heartbeat,” the doctor continued. “It’s regular and there’s no problems with the beat of the baby’s heart.”

The news didn’t stay a secret for long, because Rob spilled the beans to Kris Jenner, 60, the first chance he got, but Chyna was not happy about that.

“I’m so confused. Rob and I agreed that we were going to wait and do a cool surprise with the gender reveal, but Rob told his mom,” Chyna said during her interview before mocking her future in-laws. “I guess that is just the Kardashian family … talk, talk, talk, talk.”

The drama only continued throughout the episode. At one point Rob started to go through Chyna’s phone without her permission and accused her of texting other guys. This turned into a massive war between the two, because Chyna started to get suspicious that it was in fact Rob who was trying to hide something.

“My fight with Rob got me thinking, maybe he is the one doing something,” Chyna said during her interview. “It makes me worried. What are you up to, Rob?”

Chyna decided to confront him about it on the phone and to her surprise, Rob did admit to texting other girls – but he insisted it’s not what Chyna thought. So, she in turn kicked him out of the house.

After not speaking for over 24 hours, Chyna decided to go find Rob, but came up empty-handed. It was time to bring in Kris. A heavily pregnant Chyna drove over to her future mother-in-law’s house in the hopes of finding Rob there.

“Rob told me you kicked him out of the house,” Kris said after revealing that Rob wasn’t at her house. “What’s that all about?”

“I feel like he doesn’t have a main focus,” Chyna told her and added that she thinks Rob is immature. “He thinks I am going to cheat on him … that’s not cool.”

“He needs to get more motivated,” Kris added. “He’s depressed.”

“I can not, one person fix him on my own,” Chyna admitted in her interview. “I just wish Rob would man up … that worries me.”

In the last scene, Rob goes to visit his mom and shared his side of the fight that he had with Chyna.

“She always says to me if you can’t handle one little fight how are you going to handle a baby?” he told Kris. “Something is off.”