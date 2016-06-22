The reality star is engaged and expecting his first child with Chyna

How Blac Chyna Transformed Rob Kardashian: 'Now He Has a Reason to Smile Again'

For years, Rob Kardashian avoided the limelight, refusing to appear on his family’s reality show, and was embarrassed and depressed by his 100-lb. weight gain.

But once the 29-year-old reality star began his whirlwind romance with Blac Chyna, 28, the tables turned.

“Rob is finally excited about life again,” says a family insider on Kardashian’s new and improved outlook. “Chyna makes him so happy.”

• For much more on Rob Kardashian, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Rob proposed to Chyna in April, and their first child is due this fall. In addition, the pair is in production for an E! reality series, which will follow them as they plan for their upcoming wedding and baby (the Kardashian women will have cameos too!).

“The show is going to be amazing,” says a Kardashian source. “Rob has no filter and he’s so upfront. It’s going to be great TV.”

Most importantly, the close-knit family is celebrating the return of the old Rob they missed for so long.