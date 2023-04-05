Blac Chyna Just Got Her Doctoral Degree in Religious Liberal Arts: 'Doctor Angela Renee White'

Angela "Blac Chyna" White shared her new degree from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College shortly after she announced her 2022 baptism online

By
Published on April 5, 2023 11:55 AM
Angela Renée White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

That's Doctor Blac Chyna to you!

The model (whose real name is Angela White) just received her doctoral degree in liberal arts. White, 34, shared her excitement in an Instagram post on Tuesday — featuring a photo of her new diploma.

"On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College," she captioned the photo. "Doctor Angela Renee White."

In order to receive a doctoral degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, a student must provide their high school or college transcripts, a recommendation letter from their pastor and pay the program's tuition in full. Total tuition for the doctoral program is $10,000.

The college is accredited by Transworld Accreditation — a national Bible-based accreditation agency that certifies institutions based on the merit of a school's Biblical Doctrine.

Blac Chyna Just Got Her Doctoral Degree in Liberal Arts: ‘Doctor Angela Renee White’
Blac Chyna/Instagram

The doctoral degree is just one of White's many steps toward a life guided by religion.

In March, White revealed she'd been baptized in 2022 with a post of the actual religious sacrament. " I got baptized on 5-11-22 ….. I was watching the video again and wanted to show you this because if you look closely at my mouth you can hear the spirits leaving my body. God is Good 🙌🏽" she captioned a video of the moment.

In recent months, White has also spoken on her decision to reverse former body modifications — not only for her personal safety and well-being, but also because she had outgrown her past surgical decisions.

"As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways," she said in a previous Instagram live video. "So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out."

