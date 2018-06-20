Blac Chyna Breaks Up with 18-Year-Old YBN Almighty Jay: Looking Back at Her Dating History

From Tyga to Rob Kardashian, here are Blac Chyna's most famous love interests

Michele Corriston
June 20, 2018 05:46 PM
<p>Chyna met the rapper when she&nbsp;starred in his&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE3yia1AJeQ">&ldquo;Rack City&rdquo;</a>&nbsp;music video in 2011. They welcomed son King&nbsp;in October 2012 and got&nbsp;engaged shortly after &mdash; but&nbsp;<a href="http://www.tmz.com/2014/08/12/tyga-blac-chyna-broken-up-split/">broke it off</a>&nbsp;by August 2014.&nbsp;</p>
Tyga

Chyna met the rapper when she starred in his “Rack City” music video in 2011. They welcomed son King in October 2012 and got engaged shortly after — but broke it off by August 2014. 

<p>Thought the rapper (and singer Ciara&#8217;s ex) eventually denied dating Chyna, she got his name <a href="https://www.etonline.com/news/174896_future_slams_blac_chyna_dating_rumors_after_she_gets_tattoo_of_his_name" target="_blank" rel="noopener">inked on her hand</a> in October 2015 before <a href="http://www.tmz.com/2017/12/15/blac-chyna-hand-tattoo-dream/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">covering the tatoo</a> with daughter Dream&#8217;s name in 2017.&nbsp;</p>
Future

Thought the rapper (and singer Ciara’s ex) eventually denied dating Chyna, she got his name inked on her hand in October 2015 before covering the tatoo with daughter Dream’s name in 2017. 

<p>Chyna began dating <a href="https://people.com/tv/blac-chyna-blasts-rob-kardashian-fathers-day/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rob</a> &mdash; the brother of <a href="https://people.com/babies/kylie-jenner-stormi-baby-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kylie Jenner</a>, who was dating&nbsp;<em>her</em> ex Tyga at the time &mdash; in 2016. The couple welcomed&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/rob-kardashian-blac-chyna-welcome-daughter-dream-renee/">daughter Dream</a>&nbsp;in November 2016, but their relationship was rocky from the get-go. Since&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/rob-kardashian-blasts-blac-chyna-explicit-photos-instagram/">splitting</a>&nbsp;for good in 2017,&nbsp; the exes have had a contentious relationship, battling for custody of Dream and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/rob-kardashian-blasts-blac-chyna-explicit-photos-instagram/">accusing each other of abuse</a>.</p>
Rob Kardashian

Chyna began dating Rob — the brother of Kylie Jenner, who was dating her ex Tyga at the time — in 2016. The couple welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016, but their relationship was rocky from the get-go. Since splitting for good in 2017,  the exes have had a contentious relationship, battling for custody of Dream and accusing each other of abuse.

Ari Michelson
<p>Chyna <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/blac-chyna-new-man-talks-kids-fitness/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">began dating</a> the rapper months after Kardashian&#8217;s Instagram rampage. They went their separate ways in September 2017, unfollowing each other on Instagram.&nbsp;</p>
Mechie

Chyna began dating the rapper months after Kardashian’s Instagram rampage. They went their separate ways in September 2017, unfollowing each other on Instagram. 

<p>Chyna and the Atlanta rapper sparked romance rumors in November 2017, when he <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5073315/Blac-Chyna-shoots-hoops-new-fling-Playboi-Carti.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">attended Dream&#8217;s birthday party</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Playboi Carti

Chyna and the Atlanta rapper sparked romance rumors in November 2017, when he attended Dream’s birthday party

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Chyna and the 18-year-old&nbsp;were&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/blac-chyna-holds-hands-18-year-old-rapper/">first spotted together</a>&nbsp;at the end of February 2018 getting cozy on a bowling date in Los Angeles. They&nbsp;<a href="http://www.vh1.com/news/352380/ybn-almighty-jay-blac-chyna-christian-mingle/">met online on Christian Mingle</a>, and the rapper expressed his desire to have a child with her. But <a href="https://people.com/tv/blac-chyna-ybn-almighty-jay-breakup/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the couple split</a> in June 2018.&nbsp;</p>
YBN Almighty Jay

Chyna and the 18-year-old were first spotted together at the end of February 2018 getting cozy on a bowling date in Los Angeles. They met online on Christian Mingle, and the rapper expressed his desire to have a child with her. But the couple split in June 2018. 

Mr.Canon/Splash News
