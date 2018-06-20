Blac Chyna Breaks Up with 18-Year-Old YBN Almighty Jay: Looking Back at Her Dating History

Chyna met the rapper when she starred in his “Rack City” music video in 2011. They welcomed son King in October 2012 and got engaged shortly after — but broke it off by August 2014.
Future
Thought the rapper (and singer Ciara’s ex) eventually denied dating Chyna, she got his name inked on her hand in October 2015 before covering the tatoo with daughter Dream’s name in 2017.
Rob Kardashian
Chyna began dating Rob — the brother of Kylie Jenner, who was dating her ex Tyga at the time — in 2016. The couple welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016, but their relationship was rocky from the get-go. Since splitting for good in 2017, the exes have had a contentious relationship, battling for custody of Dream and accusing each other of abuse.
Ari Michelson
Mechie
Chyna began dating the rapper months after Kardashian’s Instagram rampage. They went their separate ways in September 2017, unfollowing each other on Instagram.
