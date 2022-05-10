Blac Chyna Claims Judge in Kardashian Defamation Case Was 'Undeniably Hostile and Extremely Biased'

Blac Chyna is currently looking to appeal the verdict in her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenners, which ruled in the family's favor

Blac Chyna is challenging the judge who oversaw her case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna — born Angela White — is filing a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon. She claimed Alarcon "exhibited an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 33-year-old also believes that Alarcon's alleged bias impacted several parts of the case, including "the jury making 'key liability verdicts in her favor'" as well as her being "denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form."

Though Chyna's challenge hasn't been scanned in the system just yet, the Kardashian-Jenner family is getting ahead of the matter. Their attorney, Michael G. Rhode, filed a 20-page opposition on Monday, arguing that Chyna and her attorney "nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial" despite her apparent issues with him.

"In the days and weeks that followed, [Chyna] and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon's impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form," the document states.

Blac Chyna Blac Chyna | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"Indeed, Judge Alarcon explicitly invited Ms. Ciani to brief issues relating to jury instructions and evidentiary issues, such as sustained objections for hearsay and lack of authenticity, which she never did," the record continues. "Instead, Ms. Ciani first "raised several of the [issues discussed in her statement of disqualification] in a written filing" after the jury had begun deliberating."

Additionally, the famous family's attorney adds that Chyna's "dissatisfaction with the Court's ordinary exercise of its discretion in overseeing trial is irrelevant to Judge Alarcon's capacity for impartiality in a future trial." With this in mind, they request for Chyna's "statement of disqualification be stricken, that her request for disqualification be denied, and that Ms. Ciani be sanctioned in an amount to be determined in [the family's] separately served noticed motion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner bunch began in 2017. At the time, her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian posted nude photos of her on Instagram and made a series of damaging allegations against her. The former couple's E! series, Rob & Chyna, was then canceled around this time after just one season.

Blac Chyna Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Chyna's trial against the Kardashian-Jenners commenced five years later in April. Beforehand, the Real Blac Chyna star said she is "taking them to court to stand up for [her] legal rights and to be an example to [her] kids." (She shares daughter Dream, 5, with Rob, 35, and son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie's ex, Tyga.)