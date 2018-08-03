Blac Chyna's Teenage Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Calls Himself Her 'Oldest Son'

Blac Chyna’s much younger boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay is not afraid to make jokes about their major age difference at his own expense.

The 19-year-old “Chopsticks” rapper shared an Instagram of himself with Chyna, 30, on Friday captioned, “Blac Chyna Got Her Oldest Son A New Puppy Before School Stars Back 🐶.”

In the photo, Chyna, whose actually a mother to 1-year-old daughter Dream and 5-year-old son King Cairo, can be seen kissing YBN Almighty Jay on the forehead as he holds a tiny black and brown dog. Chyna later commented, “U deserve it.”

Aside from showing the rapper has a sense of humor about their 11-year gap, it also shows that the pair very much back together.

Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay, whose real name is Jay Bradley, first became an item in February after they were spotted together on a bowling date in Los Angeles but briefly split in June. “@blacchyna and I are no longer together,” Jay wrote on his Instagram story confirming the news.

This isn’t the first time YBN Almighty Jay and Chyna joked around on Instagram. In April, the young rapper posted a photo of Chyna in a sweatshirt dress with the caption, “Will You Marry Me?💍”

Chyna didn’t respond to the proposal, and the post has since been deleted.

RELATED ARTICLE: Blac Chyna Breaks Up with 18-Year-Old YBN Almighty Jay: Looking Back at Her Dating History

Chyna was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian, 31, Dream’s father, and they had a show on E! called Rob & Chyna, which documented their extremely rocky relationship.

Before Kardashian, Chyna was engaged Tyga, 28, whose King’s dad, but the two called it quits in 2014, and he moved on with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, 20.