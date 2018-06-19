As he remains out of the spotlight, Rob Kardashian is being put on blast by Blac Chyna, the mother of his 19-month-old daughter Dream.

Chyna posted an Instagram Story on Sunday slamming him and rapper Tyga (the father of her 5-year-old son King Cairo) for allegedly not paying child support, according to a screengrab taken by TMZ that read, “wow Tyga and Rob … no child support BOSS BITCH ALL 201 … “. (Sources told the website that Rob does in fact pay child support.)

Rob, 31, and Blac Chyna, 30, welcomed Dream in November 2016. Since splitting last year, the exes have had a contentious relationship, battling for custody of Dream and accusing each other of abuse.

Now, the two have “very little contact,” a source told PEOPLE in March, adding, “Rob spends a lot of time with Dream and he is a great dad. He really wants to give his daughter the best life.”

On Friday, Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian said she thinks their late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. would approve of how he’s raised Dream.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” she her website and app. “My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I’m so proud of him!”