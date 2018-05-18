Blac Chyna’s assistant has reportedly died after she was taken off life support.

Lorena “Patty” Hernandez died on Wednesday after being pronounced brain dead on Monday following a third brain bleed, according to The Blast.

Hernandez suffered a brain hemorrhage in January at a salon in Encino, California, owned by Blac Chyna, the outlet reports.

Her family is planning to donate her organs and preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, for allegedly abusing her and not providing worker’s compensation, The Blast reports.

A rep for Blac Chyna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga donated to Hernandez’s GoFundMe, according to Page Six. Kardashian donated a total of $10,000, while Tyga, under his birth name, Michael Stevenson, donated $5,000. Singer-songwriter Jeffree Star also made a donation of $10,000 to the account.

Reps for Tyga and Star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The mother of three was taken to the hospital but was in a coma, according to her GoFundMe set up by her sister, Julia Pacheco.

Trouble for Hernandez stemmed in July 2017, when she suffered a stroke that left her partially blind, which her GoFundMe states led doctors to diagnose her with a brain AVM — which is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels that connects blood to the brain.

While doctors advised her not to work, the GoFundMe page states she refused as she had to take care of her three children. She was allegedly pregnant with her fourth child when she suffered a stroke, but refused to terminate her pregnancy after doctors recommended it.

Hernandez suffered a brain bleed in December 2017 and her pregnancy was allegedly terminated that month, according to the GoFundMe page.

Her family has raised over $33,000 so far on her page out of a $50,000 goal. Hernandez is survived by her husband and her three children: Nathan, 13; Raul, 12; and Madison, 7.