Blac Chyna Allegedly Threatened Her Hairstylist with a Knife: Report

A hairdresser for Blac Chyna reportedly filed a police report over the weekend after the reality star allegedly threatened them with a knife.

TMZ reports that Chyna (née Angela White) and the stylist got into a dispute over money on Saturday, and Chyna, 31, threatened them with the weapon after the hairdresser asked for payment. The outlet also reports that the hairdresser threw soda cans at Chyna’s car as they left the scene.

Chyna’s son King Cairo, 6½, who she shares with ex Tyga, was present during the alleged incident, TMZ reports. Chyna also has a daughter, 2-year-old Dream Renée, with ex Rob Kardashian.

On Monday, an LAPD media relations officer confirmed to PEOPLE that police responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday, May 11 at 4:25 a.m.

A victim was struck with an object thrown by the suspect. The victim then fled the location, called police, and a report was taken. Currently, the investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested. LAPD would not confirm if Chyna was named as a suspect.

PEOPLE is out to Chyna’s attorney for comment.

In January, police were called to Chyna’s home after she allegedly got into a fight with one of her makeup artists.

In a statement provided by her attorney Lisa Bloom after the fact, Chyna said her kids were “never in any danger” during the alleged incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance at Chyna’s home, a public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Cops arrived at the mother of two’s home but did not find any evidence of a crime, the police said. Due to the lack of a crime, the police do not release the names of those who were in the home at the time of the visit.

According to TMZ, the caller alleged that Chyna was drunk and unable to care for Dream.

Chyna allegedly got into a fight with one of her makeup artists earlier that day, which may have prompted the call. TMZ also reported that, along with Chyna, a nanny was home at the time.