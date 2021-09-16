B.J. Novak Says Someone Sent Him Mindy Kaling's Cherry Cocktail from The Office at a Bar: 'IYKYK'

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have fans feeling nostalgic about their beloved characters from The Office.

On Tuesday, Novak, 42, shared a photo on Instagram of a maraschino cherry-filled drink he was given while at a bar, hinting that fans of the series would understand the reference. "Was just sent this at a bar. IYKYK," he captioned the photo.

"I feel seen," Kaling, 42, later commented on the post from her former costar and close friend.

In The Office, Novak's Ryan and Kaling's character Kelly were an on-again-off-again couple. During an early episode, Ryan orders Kelly's typical — and very specific — drink: "One seven and seven with eight maraschino cherries, sugar on the rim, blended if you can."

Many fans went crazy in the comments, understanding the reference and reminiscing about the comedy series.

The official Instagram account for The Office also commented on a repost of the photo, writing, "So … that's still going on, huh?" giving a nod to the line said by John Krasinski's character, who commented on the characters' relationship after Ryan placed the drink order.

Kaling and Novak first met while working on the NBC workplace comedy — which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. The two also dated in real life, on-and-off between 2004 and 2007 before ultimately calling it quits. Despite the split, the two have remained close friends throughout the years — and have even accompanied each other to red carpet events as platonic dates.

Last month, Kaling celebrated Novak's 42nd birthday with loving words to the actor on social media, sharing a still of Novak with Brad Pitt from the 2009 film Inglorious Basterds.

"Brappy birthday to @bjnovak, one of the greats, pictured here with his friend Brad Pitt," Kaling wrote on her Instagram. Novak then sweetly replied in the comments section: "I'll settle for one of the goods ❤️ ❤️."

In 2014, Novak opened up to PEOPLE about his friendly relationship with Kaling.

"Complicated," he said when asked to describe Kaling in one word. "A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."

Kaling also raved about Novak in a 2015 profile with InStyle, saying at the time, "I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend."

"I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status," she joked.

These days, Kaling sees Novak more as a family member after appointing the actor as the godfather of her 3-year-old daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati. (Kaling is also mom to 1-year-old son Spencer Avu.)