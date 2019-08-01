B.J. Novak Says He's Feeling 'Grateful' as He Celebrates His 40th Birthday with Mindy Kaling

B.J. Novak had some very special company to help him celebrate his milestone birthday!

On Wednesday, Novak shared photos from his 40th birthday celebration, in which he was joined by some of his closest friends, including his ex-girlfriend Mindy Kaling, for a party over the weekend.

The big occasion, which was also attended by Nathan Fielder, Bob Saget, and his Office costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, appears to have been held at someone’s residence, where they were treated to cake, drinks and even a performance by Novak’s good friend John Mayer.

Novak was also given a mock City of Los Angeles proclamation, “signed” by mayor Eric Garcetti, that declared July 31 “B.J. Novak Day.”

“What a wonderful birthday to celebrate with so many people who make my life what it is – thank you to literally everyone in it for your ❤️ in @‘s and IRLs [in real life]. Grateful,” he captioned the series of photos, which were headlined by a snap of Kaling, 40, giving a speech at his party.

After the party, a number of Novak’s guests, including Mayer, Kinsey, and Fischer, all posted sweet messages to their friend.

Fischer’s post came on Sunday where the actress, 45, shared several photos from the weekend and captioned them, “Out to celebrate the milestone birthday of @picturesoftext and hang with some old friends. BJ, you sure do know how to throw a party! Love you BJ! Happy Birthday!!”

Kinsey, 48, shared a photo on Wednesday of her and Novak all dressed up at an awards show and had nothing but nice things to say about her former costar.

“If you ever have the opportunity to sit next to B.J. at a fancy party I highly recommend it. He is dapper, charming, funny and will share his dessert with you! Happy Birthday @picturesoftext !! I hope you are having an awesome day! ❤️🎂🎉” she wrote.

Mayer, 41, also wished Novak a happy birthday on Instagram Wednesday with a corkboard collage featuring photos of the pals.

“Happy Birthday B.J. Novak, aka @picturesoftext. A true original, a man of boundless intellectual POV, and the single most disciplined creative thinker I’ve ever met,” the singer captioned the shot.

“Making him laugh is the equivalent of winning that giant stuffed Pink Panther at the carnival. It’s a nice feeling to admire someone this much. HATS OFF TO YOU 🎂 love ya” he sweetly added.

Kaling, meanwhile, did not post a birthday tribute for Novak on social media. Despite that, the pals appear to be closer than ever these days.

Just a month ago, Kaling and Novak were together while celebrating The Mindy Project star’s 40th birthday at a cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

In a photo shared on her Instagram after the party, Novak was captured to Kaling’s left, adoringly staring at the birthday girl as she posed for the camera.

Fans instantaneously picked up on the sweet gesture and begun to get their hopes up that Kaling and Novak, who played on-screen lovers in The Office and dated on-and-off in real life, would again reignite their flame.

“Get u a man that looks at u the same way bj looks at Mindy,” wrote one follower.

“I wish someone looked at me like BJ looks at Mindy,” said someone else.

Image zoom Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Mindy Kaling/Instagram

It wouldn’t be the first time, either. In January, Kaling and Novak attended the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party together for the second consecutive year.

The Late Night star revealed shortly after that event that Novak is godfather to her 17-month-old daughter, Katherine Swati.

“The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping in May. “He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

While the duo has not been publicly or romantically linked since their days on The Office, Kaling has previously shared details about their close bond.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” Kaling admitted to InStyle in 2015.

Image zoom Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status,” she added.

In 2014, Novak also opened up to PEOPLE about his friendly — and at times romantic — relationship with his former costar.

“Complicated,” he said when asked to describe Kaling in one word. “A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”